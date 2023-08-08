Sinead O'Connor Receives Hillside Sign Tribute Ahead Of Funeral | Watch

Sinead O’Connor died at the age of 56 on July 27. The Irish singer’s last rites will be performed in Bray, Ireland on Tuesday. A day ahead of her funeral, a tribute dedicated to Sinead appeared on the hillside of her town.

Sinead O'Connor debuted with The Lion and the Cobra, a studio album released in 1987.

The singer rose to global fame with her 1990 single Nothing Compares 2 U.

What did the tribute mean?

The tribute in white letters read "ÉIRE SINÉAD" with a heart emoji placed between the words. It was featured on the grassy clifftops with the sea in the background. The letters are 30 feet tall. The letters that mean "Ireland loves Sinéad" were designed by Dublin-based creative studio The Tenth Man designed in consulation with sign-writing and mural experts Mack Signs

Executive creative director of Tenth Man, Richard Seabrooke said in a statement, “So much has been said about Sinéad since her recent passing, I’m not sure what is left to say. We just wanted to take the opportunity to mark the moment with a bold statement that symbolises what she meant to this little country of ours.”

Sinead’s funeral will take place on the seashore of Co. Wicklow where the late singer used to reside. The cortege will proceed to a private burial after traveling along the Bray coastline. The public will be able to pay final respects during her last journey. It will start from the Harbour Bar and will end on the Strand Road.

Sinead O’Connor's death confirmed by family

Sinead’s death was confirmed in a statement released by her family last month. The statement read, "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."