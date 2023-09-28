Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya Shares His 'unmusical' Experience Of Working With AR Rahman

Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya recently shared that he has worked with AR Rahman only on two occasions throughout his career, but none of the experiences were pleasant for him. In an interview with Lehren Retro, the singer recalled that AR Rahman contacted him for a song in the film Rangeela, but Udit Narayan had already recorded that song. Abhijeet further revealed that he was told that his vocals would be used in a "different way" in the film.

Abhijeet shares his working experience with AR Rahman

During the interview, Abhijeet Bhattacharya recalled that AR Rahman had called him for the song titled Kya Kare Kya Na Kare, but Udit Narayan had already recorded it. "They called me saying the song has been changed, and since Udit has already sung for the character, your vocals will be used in a different way," he said. The singer then shared that "there was no method to the work," following which he had to miss his other appointments.

(Abhijeet Bhattacharya talks about his overall working experience with AR Rahman | Image: X)

Abhijeet said he had no idea what the track was about as he was not provided anything to rehearse beforehand. "I realised that this is not a place for music. He was just recording patches," he said. The singer shared that he found the experience of working with AR Rahman quite "unmusical." In the end, AR Rahman went ahead with Udit Narayan's vocals.

Abhijeet on working with AR Rahman for the second time

A few years later, AR Rahman contacted Abhijeet again to record the song titled Ae Nazneen Suno Na, and this time around he was called to record the song at 2:30 am. He shared that, AR Rahman was not even present when recorded this song and he had to work with his assistant. Following the success of this song, the two never worked again.