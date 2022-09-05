Last Updated:

Singer Adele Is 'pleased As Punch' As She Bags Her First Ever Emmy Award

Adele took her Instagram to express her happiness about bagging the Emmy Award, she wins her first Emmy Award for an outstanding variety special.

Written By
Purnima Mishra
Adele

Image: Instagram/@adele


Emmy Awards is among the four major American awards shows for performing arts and entertainment after the Grammys, the Oscars, and the Tony awards. While the much-awaited 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will be held on September 12, 2022,  the organizers recently unveiled the names of the winners of the Creative Arts Emmys one of which included the name of Hello singer, Adele. The singer took to her Instagram to express her excitement after the big win.

Adele feels honored as she bags Creative Arts Emmy Awards 

Adele took her Instagram to express her happiness about bagging the Emmy Award. She wrote, "Bloody hell I’m pleased as punch! Thank you @mrbenwinston for dropping this round to me this afternoon!! Trust me to officially have an EGO." Sharing this, Adele also tagged one of the executive producers of Adele: One Night Only in her post. Meanwhile, the singer won the Emmy for outstanding variety special (pre-recorded) at the Creative Arts Emmys ceremony. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Adele (@adele)

Moreover, Adele: One Night Only also won special directing for a variety special, and the show took home the awards for outstanding sound mixing for a variety series or special, outstanding lighting design/lighting direction for a variety special, and outstanding technical direction, camerawork, video control for a special as well as per Pinkvilla.

Adele: One Night Only premiered in November 2021 and featured 10 performances including four songs from her latest album 30 as well as a sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey where the singer discussed her personal as well as professional life. 

Image: Instagram/@adele

READ | MP's Narottam Mishra calls out Bollywood's hypocrisy; 'Only targets BJP-ruled states'
READ | 'No scenario where films won't be made': Pallavi Joshi reacts to 'Boycott Bollywood' trend
READ | Amul celebrates 'Kala Chashma' trend with topical as Bollywood remix hit goes viral
READ | Actor KRK arrested over 2020 tweets against Akshay, RGV; police say he targeted Bollywood
READ | Priyanka Chopra suggests THESE Bollywood stars will rock her on-screen hairdos; Check list
First Published:
COMMENT