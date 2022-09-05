Singer Adele Is 'pleased As Punch' As She Bags Her First Ever Emmy Award

Emmy Awards is among the four major American awards shows for performing arts and entertainment after the Grammys, the Oscars, and the Tony awards. While the much-awaited 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will be held on September 12, 2022, the organizers recently unveiled the names of the winners of the Creative Arts Emmys one of which included the name of Hello singer, Adele. The singer took to her Instagram to express her excitement after the big win.

Adele feels honored as she bags Creative Arts Emmy Awards

Adele took her Instagram to express her happiness about bagging the Emmy Award. She wrote, "Bloody hell I’m pleased as punch! Thank you @mrbenwinston for dropping this round to me this afternoon!! Trust me to officially have an EGO." Sharing this, Adele also tagged one of the executive producers of Adele: One Night Only in her post. Meanwhile, the singer won the Emmy for outstanding variety special (pre-recorded) at the Creative Arts Emmys ceremony.

Moreover, Adele: One Night Only also won special directing for a variety special, and the show took home the awards for outstanding sound mixing for a variety series or special, outstanding lighting design/lighting direction for a variety special, and outstanding technical direction, camerawork, video control for a special as well as per Pinkvilla.

Adele: One Night Only premiered in November 2021 and featured 10 performances including four songs from her latest album 30 as well as a sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey where the singer discussed her personal as well as professional life.

Image: Instagram/@adele