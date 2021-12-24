Singer B Praak Mourns Father's Demise, Shares He Feels 'numb And Lost'

Popular singer B Praak took to his social media account on Friday to share unfortunate news with his fan and followers. He announced that his father, Varinder Bachan had breathed his last on December 24. The singer expressed he is in shock and sadness, while sharing the post about the same on social media Praak wrote he is 'lost and broken'.

B Praak's father passes away

Pratik Bachan, commonly known as B Praak headed to social media on Friday and shared the news of his father's demise with his fans and followers on Instagram. Taking to the platform the singer uploaded a picture of himself and his dad and penned down a heartfelt note for him. The 'Filhaal' singer also recalled his dad's reaction to the songs he would come up with. He also mentioned his dad has happy tears in his eyes when he did well and that he would miss him. He called him a 'legend' and asked him to always keep showering his blessings on him and the entire family. He mentioned he was numb, lost and broken after he heard the news.

Read B Praak's post for his late father here

B Praak's complete caption read, "Don’t Have Words I’m Numb I’m Lost I’m Broken First Chacha And Now You Gone Really Gonna Miss You Daddy Your Every Reaction To My Song And Those Happy Tears In Your Eyes For Me I Love You Sooo Much And Now I’m Gonna Miss You Soo Much……. Always Bless Me And Family🙏RIP Daddy🙏RIP Legend." Varinder Bachan was also well known in the world of music and was a Punjabi music composer and producer. Several fans of the artist headed to the comments section of the post and extended their heartfelt condolences to the singer and asked him to stay strong during these tough times. Celebrities including Sunil Shetty, Afsana Khan, Akshara Singh, Nikhil Dwivedi, Avvy Sra and many others also sent their condolences to the singer.

B Praak rose to fame after he began his work in the industry as a music producer. He then went on to debut with his hit number Mann Bharrya. He has also worked on a few songs in the Bollywood film industry including Good Newwz and Kesari.

Image: Instagram/@bpraak