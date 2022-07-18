Singer Bhupinder Singh Passes Away In Mumbai Due To Suspected Colon Cancer And COVID-19

Acclaimed singer Bhupinder Singh, breathed his last on Monday, July 18 at the age of 82. His colleagues from the film and music industry and fans mourned his loss online. As per PTI, the Duniya Chhute Yaar Na Chhute star was suspected to have succumbed to colon cancer and COVID-19-related complications in a hospital in Mumbai. The news was confirmed by his wife, singer Mitali Singh.

Bhupinder Singh death

The Thodi Si Zameen Thoda Aasman singer had been admitted to the hospital about eight to 10 days before his demise. He has a urinary infection, and after a few tests were conducted, the family learnt he tested positive for COVID. He passed away at 7.45 pm on Monday and funeral details are still awaited. As per PTI, his wife said-

"He was admitted to the hospital eight to ten days ago as he had some infection in the urine. After tests were performed, he tested positive for COVID-19. He passed away at around 7.45 pm due to suspected colon cancer and had COVID-19."

Bhupinder Singh was famous for his songs including Dil Dhoondta Hai, Naam Gum Jayega and many more and collaborated with much-loved iconic musicians including Lata Mangeshkar, Bappi Lahiri, Asha Bhosle and others. Several fans and members of the music and film industry took to social media to mourn his loss when the news broke on Monday evening.

Singer Harshdeep Kaur wrote, "Extremely sad news… Rest in Peace Bhupinder Ji A huge loss to the world of music. (sic)"

"Singer & Guitarist #BhupinderSingh ‘s demise is a great loss to the film industry especially the music world . Heartfelt condolences to his wife #Mitalee ji and the entire family. Will always be remembered through his songs. ॐ शान्ति ! (sic)" Read the tweet by filmmaker Ashoke Pandit.