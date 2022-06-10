Singer Britney Spears And Sam Asghari Say 'I Do' In Regal Wedding Ceremony: Report

After announcing that she is soon going to get married to her longtime partner Sam Asghari, Britney Spears finally decided on a date to put a ring on her finger. The couple was romantically linked since 2016 and made their relationship Instagram official in 2017. Now, as per the latest reports, the duo recently said ‘I Do’ during a wedding ceremony reportedly held on Thursday night.

Britney Spears officially married Sam Asghari

As per the latest reports by People, multiple sources close to the popular pop star Britney Spears revealed that the duo got married on 9 June 2022. It was further reported that around 60 guests were in attendance, including artists namely Drew Barrymore, Madonna, Paris Hilton, and Kathy Hilton.

The insider also revealed that Britney started planning and dreaming about her wedding shortly after she got engaged and added that it was a big deal for her and she wanted everything to be perfect. The source told the outlet, "Britney started planning and dreaming about her wedding shortly after she got engaged in November. It's a huge deal to her that she is finally able to get married. She wants it to be perfect."

As per the report, Britney Spears donned a Versace gown for her wedding as she walked down the aisle to Elvis Presley's Can't Help Falling in Love. Moreover, her sons Sean Preston, and Jayden James did not attend her wedding, however, it was revealed by a lawyer for Kevin Federline that they both were ‘happy’ for their mother. Federline’s attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan said, "The boys felt that it would be overwhelming for them, and it would be best for Britney to focus on this great day, and based on that they felt it would be best for them not to be in attendance."



Recently, the duo had announced that they were expecting their first child together but later revealed that the singer suffered from a miscarriage. Sam Asghari and Britney Spears got engaged last year.

Image: Instagram/@britneyspears