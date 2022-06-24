Last Updated:

Singer Chinmayi Sripada Says Her Instagram Was Suspended After She Reported Offensive DMs

Singer Chinmayi Sripada called out Instagram after they allegedly suspended her account for reporting men who sent her offensive messages.

Singer Chinmayi Sripada called out social media platform Instagram after they suspended her account for reporting men who sent her offensive and inappropriate messages. The eminent playback singer said that while she had been reporting about the DM's for a while, Instagram has barred her access now. Additionally, Chinmayi also disclosed her backup account -  chinmayi.sripada. 

Taking to her Twitter handle, Chinmayi called out the social media giant for its action, which came just a day after she posted pictures of her newborn twins and husband  Rahul Ravindran. Take a look.

The singer also spoke up about the issue on her backup handle, iterating that while the abusers stay on the platform, she gets a suspension. "Finally Instagram did delete my original account. Keeping the abusers but removing the ones that speak Up," Chinmayi wrote. 

After knowing about her ordeal, fans flooded the comments section and wrote, "That's shocking," "That wasn’t just a page, we really had an amazing community going on," and "It's not a win for them. They can delete your account but they cannot delete the strength in your voice to speak up. Keep speaking up. We got you," among other things. 

According to reports, Chinmayi has received a lot of social media hate ever since she spoke out for the #MeToo movement, naming some pertinent figures in the Tamil film industry who have exploited girls. 

Meanwhile, Chinmayi received a mention in the tracklist credits of Ms Marvel, the Disney+ series that featured a remixed version of her song Tere Bina. The song, which was a part of Mani Ratnam's 2007 film Guru, was played in the show's third episode which premiered on Wednesday, June 22. Tere Bina has been penned by Gulzar, while A R Rahman composed it. 

