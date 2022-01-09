Singer Demi Lovato Gives Fans Glimpse Of All-new Head Tattoo; See Here

Demi Lovato took to their Instagram account on Sunday and shared a picture of their brand new head tattoo. They recently went bald and flaunted their new hair-do online. The tattoo is of a black spider and Lovato shared glimpses of the entire tattooing process on their Instagram account.

Demi Lovato's new head tattoo

The singer took to social media to share a glimpse into their all-new tattoo, which is definitely not their first. The Instagram stories revealed that the star got a head tattoo, on their recently shaven head. The first story saw a tattoo machine of their head, followed by the finished work of art. They wore a mask during the session and later revealed the tattoo. The clip saw Lovato tagging Dr. Woo and captioned it, "Now @alchestamber come fix my hair pleeeese". They added the time and day to the video, which read, 'Saturday 3:10 Pm'. Lovato also added a quote about a 'grandmother spider' on Instagram. It read, "It was Grandmother Spider

who taught us many things. She taught us about pottery and weaving. She taught us about fire and light and dark. She taught us that we are all connected on the web - each one of us having our place in this world." Demi Lovato tattoos are famous and according to reports by Daily Mail, they have roughly 25 all over their body.

Have a look at Demi Lovato's head tattoo here

The pop star was recently in the news after reports of their rehab stint made headlines. This comes after their nearly fatal drug overdose three years ago. They told CBS Sunday Morning that they were 'just minutes away from death' before they were found by their assistant back in 2018. The overdose caused them to have a heart attack and three strokes while admitted to the hospital. The New York Post reported that a source close to the singer mentioned they were at home and were 'doing well'. Their most recent rehab stint reportedly took place at a facility in Utah, after the star announced that they wished to be 'sober' a month ago.

Image: Twitter/@mhlnormani, AP