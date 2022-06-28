Singer Duo Hemachandra & Sravana Bhargavi Heading For Divorce After 9 Years Of Marriage?

Vedala Hemachandra and his wife Sravana Bhargavi are among the notable singers of the Telugu film industry who have lent their voices to some of the iconic songs so far. As the duo never shy away from depicting their fondness for each other on social media, a shocking piece of a report recently broke and left their fans in shock. Take a look at what reports are currently buzzing on the internet about the relationship status of the singer couple, Vedala Hemachandra and Sravana Bhargavi.

Vedala Hemachandra and his wife Sravana Bhargavi to split after 9 years of marriage?

According to the latest reports by Pinkvilla, it was revealed that things are rough between the Tollywood singer couple Hemachandra and Sravana Bhargavi. It has also been reported that the singer duo is planning to split after nine years of marriage, however, there is no official confirmation about the same.

Singer Hemachandra and Sravana Bhargavi first met in 2009 during a shoot and later got married in 2013 in a close-knit ceremony. Their daughter was born in 2016. Hemachandra is known for his popular songs namely Entha Sokugadu, Pakka Commercial Title Song, Rambha Oorvashi Menaka, I Hate My Life'u, Thipparaa Meesam (Title Track), Pilla Manchi Bandhobasthu, Pillandham Keka Keka and many more. On the other hand, Sravana Bhargavi has lent her voice to notable songs such as Preme Poynnadhile, Areyrey Pasi Manasa, Put Your Hands Up, Rangu Rangu Kallajodu, Simhamanti Chinnode and others.

