Singer Guru Randhawa Shares Teaser Of His Upcoming Single; Debuts His Transformed Look

Singer and rapper Guru Randhawa took to his Instagram account to share his transformed look while giving a teaser from the shoot of his new single being filmed in Dubai. Experimenting with his style, he surprised his plans by sporting a loose printed shirt with minimal accessories and blonde hair. He can be seen shooting for an upcoming song with background dancers in his frame as he happily poses in front of the camera. He uploaded the post with his dapper look on July 4, with Blinding lights by The Weeknd playing in the background.

The singer, who recently got the second dose of COVID vaccination, is enjoying his leisure time in Dubai. He also updated his social media post his jab stating "Fully Vaccinated 💥Get vaccinated and motivate others as well. Together we will win this 🙏 Thanks @dha_dubai 💥”.

Speculations around the singer's relationship

Earlier this year, Guru sparked his engagement rumours with a mystery girl that left the audience and his fans speculating about the 'High Rated Gabru' singer's relationship status. He was seen holding the fingers of a woman donning a lehenga with her face hidden from the camera. Captioning the post as 'New Year, New Beginnings’, Randhawa received congratulatory messages from Arvind Khaira, Juggy D among other members of the industry via the comments section. The singer has always steered clear of any controversy and kept his love life away from the limelight.

Guru Randhawa songs

The 29-year-old singer whose songs have mostly turned into hits, rose to fame with his song 'Patola' in 2016 under the T-series label. He later featured with Punjabi singer Milind Gaba in his song "Yaar Mod Do". In years that followed, he forayed into Bollywood that increased his popularity manifold. From collaborating with international artists like Pitbull to making his Tollywood debut in 2019, Guru Randhawa's career is an expansive one. Here are some of his chart breaking songs:

