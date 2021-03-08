Singer Harshdeep Kaur Shares First Picture Of Her Son, Thanks Fans For Love & Blessings

Singer Harshdeep Kaur and husband Mankeet Singh on March 3 announced that they have become parents to a baby boy. Kaur, known for hit songs like Katiya Karun, Heer, Zaalima, and Kabira, shared the news in a post on Instagram, revealing that her son was born on March 2.

On Monday, Harshdeep took to her Instagram handle to express gratitude and thanked her fans for all the love and blessings. "THANK YOU from the THREE of Us!” A lot of things have changed in these past few days.. but One thing that has been constant, is YOUR LOVE & BLESSINGS for us. We’re Truly Blessed.. Satnam Waheguru," Harshdeep wrote and shared the first picture of her newborn son.

Singer Neeti Mohan dropped a comment on the post and said, "OMG. God bless you all! I am getting senti looking at this picture." [sic]

The singer posted a photo of herself with her husband that had "It's a boy. 02-03-2021. The adventure begins" written on it. "A little bit of heaven just came down to earth and has made us Mommy and Daddy. Our Junior 'Singh' has arrived and we couldn't be happier!" the 34-year-old singer wrote in the caption.

Singh also shared the news on his Instagram handle with a photo of the couple. Kaur married her childhood friend Singh in a traditional Sikh wedding ceremony in 2015.

