Singer Jack White Proposes To Olivia Jean In Middle Of Concert; Duo Gets Married On Stage

One might have seen unexpected proposals in public places, during performances, or on stage, but it was perhaps one of the rare moments when a couple got married minutes after the proposal. This happened when singer Jack White proposed to his singer-girlfriend Olivia Jean on stage on Thursday.

The couple 'I do' moments later and the nuptials were witnessed by the attendees of the concert.

Jack White, as per a report on WXYZ Detroit, popped the question to Olivia Jean during their performance at the Detroit Masonic Temple in Michigan. The duo was performing a duet of the former's Hotel Yorba song from his previous band The White Stripes, when midway, Jack said that he had a question for the latter.

In a video that has surfaced on Twitter, one could see him signalling for the music to be stopped, after which he asked, 'Will you marry me?" sparking shouts and cheers from the audience. Olivia could not believe her eyes and got emotional. Jack then took out a ring and put it on her finger, after which they shared a tight embrace as the audience kept clapping for them.

Jack White Marries Olivia Jean on Stage at Tour Opener in Detroit

Olivia's band had performed the opening act of the event. For the unversed, Jack White had played a major role in Olivia Jean's career breakthrough as he had spotted the talent in her 13 years ago, recording her initial songs and introducing her to other well-known musicians.

The Fell in Love with a Girl star, as per a report on TMZ, had called Olivia onto the stage for the duet and after proposing to her, asked the crowd if they mind if the performers get married in front of them. The duo then went off stage, after which Jack's parents and his bandmates joined the couple and Third Man Record's co-founder Ben Swank officiated the wedding. After the ceremony, Jack continued his performance.

46-year-old Jack was previously married to singer Meg White from 1999 to 2000 and model-singer Karena Elson from 2005 to 2013; it is the first marriage for Olivia Jean.

Jack and Olivia took to Instagram to share photos from the moment when the latter held her face in disbelief over Jack's gesture. “Let’s get married in a big cathedral by a priest. 04.08.22, he captioned his post. "Life is beautiful. I love you Jack," the latter captioned.

He also posted another video where Jack could be heard saying 'I Do' after which the couple kissed each other.