Singer Jasleen Royal Gets First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine, Urges Fans To Do To The Same

Since the government has opened vaccination slots for those above 18 years of age, several people have lined up to get their shots. Celebrities have also begun venturing towards the vaccination centres. Yesterday, singer Jasleen Royal received her first dose of the vaccination and she took to Instagram to share the news.

Jasleen Royal's Instagram post about getting vaccinated

Jasleen Royal got vaccinated early on May 2, and she took to Instagram to share the news. She posted two pictures of herself sitting on a chair at a clinic. The photos were taken just after she finished getting the vaccination. She also added a caption to the post urging her fans to get vaccinated. Jasleen also mentioned that she did not feel any side effects after taking the vaccination and also said that she will keep her fans posted about her health for the next two days.

Jasleen was dressed in casual attire wearing a plain white T-shirt and black pants. She was wearing round-rimmed spectacles and also a mask. Fans of the singer commented on her post with heart emojis. Some even agreed to the idea of getting vaccinated. One user echoed Jasleen's caption and commented, "It's important for everyone", whereas actor Pooja Chopra commented, "Good Gurl".

A look at Jasleen Royal's songs

Jasleen Royal was one of the semi-finalists at the reality talent show India's Got Talent in 2009. She debuted as a singer in 2013 with the song Panchi Ho Java. She also won the Best Indie Song award at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2013. She rose to fame in Bollywood with the song Preet from Sonam Kapoor starrer 2014 romantic comedy film Khoobsurat.

Since then, Jasleen has sung songs in Punjabi, Bengali, Hindi, Gujarati and even in English. She is known for Bollywood movie songs like Nachde Ne Saare, Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan, Love You Zindagi, to name a few. She also has an established career as a solo artist, with songs like Nit Nit and Sang Rahiyo to her credit. She has also composed music for films like Shivaay, Phillauri, Kesari, Gully Boy, Hichki, etc.

(Promo Image Source: Jasleen Royal Instagram)

