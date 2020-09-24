Singer Jasleen Royal 'really Disappointed' With Amazon India; Writes Long Message

Singer Jasleen Royal took to her Twitter handle to bash Amazon India for sending a 'broken' product and further not responding to Royal's constant emails and phone calls. In response to Royal's tweet, Amazon customer care wrote, "We understand your concern about the damaged product you've received. Kindly followup via the email you've received from the social media team for further updates and assistance."

To this, Jasleen further said, "That hasn't helped that last time I did. Please read the complaint first. Thank you. If that helped I wouldn't be wasting my time writing another tweet to you. #useless" [sic] Angrezi Medium actor Radhika Madan supported Jasleen and retweeted her complain.

'Sang Rahiyo' by Jasleen Royal ft. Ranveer Allahbadia

Jasleen Royal's new song Sang Rahiyo released on September 10, Thursday. Sharing the exciting announcement with fans, Jasleen took to her Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of the video song. Sang Rahiyo is a romantic track based on long-distance relationships. The song features Jasleen Royal alongside Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as Beer Biceps.

Jasleen Royal reveals that she has tested negative for COVID-19; See post here

Sang Rahiyo is sung by Jasleen Royal and Ujjwal Kashyap. Helmed by Taani Tanvir, the song is written by Neeraj Rajawat. Jasleen has also been credited to create the music for this song. Royal describes the song saying, "Love always finds its way back home, as long as we have the courage to love. This song talks about hope in little gestures of love, it is one of those that makes us sit on our window sills with a hot brew of coffee and watch the rain pour down the sky till the stars come up, and you play it back again."

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.