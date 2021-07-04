Singer Kailash Kher Pays Tribute To The Legendary Athlete Late Milkha Singh

Kailash Kher, famous Sufi singer in Bollywood in the beloved memory of the late legendary athlete Milkha Singh pays tribute to him through one of the singing television shows. There are so many people in India who are not privileged with facilities. Milkha Ji was one of them he was a gem of a person and inspired so many people said Kher.

Paying tribute to Milkha Singh

The singer Kailash Kher pays tribute to the late legendary athlete Milkha Singh by performing a song dedicating his performance for Milkha Singh on one of the singing reality TV-based shows. Kher sang “Chak lein de” which is the title track of the movie “Bhaag Milkha Bhaag” for Milkha Singh in the ‘Indian Pro Music League’ in the latest Zee Tvs reality show.

He recalled meeting with Milkha Singh in the past and added “ There are so many people in India who are not privileged with facilities. They come from a small family and humble backgrounds, but they have made the whole country proud due to their talents and skills.”

Further, he said “Milkha Ji was one of them. I have met Milkha Ji personally, he has inspired so many people in the country. He was a gem of a person, and he will always stay in our hearts. The whole team of ‘Indian Pro Music League’ pays a tribute to him for motivating and inspiring us throughout his life.”

About Milkha Singh

Milkha Singh died at the age of 91 after battling with COVID -9 for a long period on June 18. He lost his parents and relatives in the riots that followed the Indo-Pak partition. A 12-year-old Milkha escaped for his life and come to India. He won gold medals in both 200m and 400m events at the 1958 Asian Games, clocking 21.6 seconds, and 47 seconds respectively. Milkha Singh got the name Flying Sikh after defeating the Fastest Pakistani runner Abdul Khaliq who had won a 100 m Gold Medal at Tokyo Asian Games 1958 in the year 1962, and then Pakistani President Ayub Khan named him ‘The Flying Sikh’.

