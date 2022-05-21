Singer Kanika Kapoor & Gautam Tie The Knot In Pastel-hued Attires; Watch Varmala Ceremony

Singer Kanika Kapoor is currently on cloud nine as she finally tied the knot with her boyfriend, London-based businessman Gautam Hathiramani on May 20. Reportedly, the duo exchanged vows in the presence of their friends and close family members in a dreamy wedding ceremony held in London.

Earlier, the couple made the news of their wedding official by sharing glimpses of their grand pre-wedding festivities. After the duo bonded for life, pictures and videos of their big day are doing rounds on social media.

Kanika Kapoor is well known for songs like Baby Doll, Desi Look, Oo Bolega Ya Oo Oo Bolega and many others. On Friday, the singer embarked on a new phase of her life as she made her relationship official with her boyfriend Gautam Hathiramani. Glimpses of their fairytale wedding took the internet by storm.

For the big day, Kanika Kapoor opted for a pink-coloured lehenga. She completed her look with heavy stone-studded jewellery and a pink chooda. Gautam, on the other hand, complemented his bride in a pastel shade sherwani. The paps handle Viral Bhayani posted the video of the couple's 'varmala' ceremony where the two are seen exchanging garlands.

Kanika and Gautam's friends who were in attendance for the couple's grand ceremony shared glimpses of the wedding on their respective social media handles.

For the unversed, Kanika and Gautam had been dating each other for almost a year and then they decided to take their relationship a step ahead. The renowned singer was earlier married to NRI businessman Raj Chandok, who was also based in London, but unfortunately, the couple got divorced in the year 2012. Earlier, Kanika dropped pictures of her Mehendi ceremony where the couple had a gala time dancing and enjoying themselves with each other. Sharing the pictures, the Baby Doll singer wrote in the caption "G ❤️ I Love you sooooo much!"

