Singer KK No More: Rahul Gandhi Grieves Sudden Demise Of 'most Versatile Singer'

KK breathed his last on Tuesday after falling ill during his performance at the Nazrul Mancha auditorium in south Kolkata. He was 53 years old. 

Gloria Methri
Singer KK death

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday condoled the untimely demise of renowned playback singer KK and lauded him as one of the most versatile singers in the Indian music industry.

"Krishnakumar Kunnath, fondly known as KK, was one of the most versatile singers in the Indian music industry. His soulful voice gave us many memorable songs. Saddened by the news of his untimely demise last night," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet, expressing heartfelt condolences to the musician's family and fans across the world.

KK breathed his last on Tuesday after falling ill during his performance at the Nazrul Mancha auditorium in south Kolkata. He was 53 years old at the time of his demise. 

KK is suspected to have died of heart failure and was declared dead on arriving at the hospital. A senior doctor said, "It's unfortunate that we could not treat him."

His demise was condoled by millions of fans across the country, including those from the music fraternity, the film industry, and politicians.

Politicians grieve KK's demise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Home Minister Amit Shah, and other eminent political leaders condoled KK's demise on Twitter while calling it a 'huge loss to Indian music.' PM Modi said KK will always be remembered through his songs that reflected a wide range of emotions.

From Chhod Aaye Hum Woh Galiyan to Yaaron, the playback singer gave some of the soul-stirring songs in his illustrious career. He enjoyed a massive fan following in both the Hindi and regional music industry. 

Hours before his death, KK had shared glimpses from his performance at Nazrul Mancha auditorium. He mentioned he had a 'pulsating gig' at the location and expressed his love to fans and followers gathered there.

