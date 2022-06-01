Singer KK No More: Rahul Gandhi Grieves Sudden Demise Of 'most Versatile Singer'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday condoled the untimely demise of renowned playback singer KK and lauded him as one of the most versatile singers in the Indian music industry.

"Krishnakumar Kunnath, fondly known as KK, was one of the most versatile singers in the Indian music industry. His soulful voice gave us many memorable songs. Saddened by the news of his untimely demise last night," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet, expressing heartfelt condolences to the musician's family and fans across the world.

Krishnakumar Kunnath, fondly known as KK, was one of the most versatile singers of the Indian music industry. His soulful voice gave us many memorable songs.



Saddened by the news of his untimely demise last night. My heartfelt condolences to his family & fans across the world. pic.twitter.com/7Es5qklcHc — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 1, 2022

KK breathed his last on Tuesday after falling ill during his performance at the Nazrul Mancha auditorium in south Kolkata. He was 53 years old at the time of his demise.

KK is suspected to have died of heart failure and was declared dead on arriving at the hospital. A senior doctor said, "It's unfortunate that we could not treat him."

His demise was condoled by millions of fans across the country, including those from the music fraternity, the film industry, and politicians.

Politicians grieve KK's demise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Home Minister Amit Shah, and other eminent political leaders condoled KK's demise on Twitter while calling it a 'huge loss to Indian music.' PM Modi said KK will always be remembered through his songs that reflected a wide range of emotions.

Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 31, 2022

Shocked to hear about the sudden demise of renowned singer Shri Krishnakumar Kunnath, fondly known as KK. His voice and songs will stay till eternity. My heartfelt condolences to his friends and family, and fans across the world. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 1, 2022

अपनी जादुई आवाज़ से मंत्रमुग्ध कर देने वाले मशहूर गायक कृष्णकुमार कुन्नाथ, "के के" जी का आकस्मिक निधन, अत्यंत दुखद एवं भारतीय संगीत जगत के लिए अपूरणीय क्षति है।



शोक संतप्त परिजनों के प्रति गहन संवेदना!



दिवंगत आत्मा को शांति दे भगवान।



भावांजलि! pic.twitter.com/0aB0n08aHq — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) June 1, 2022

From Chhod Aaye Hum Woh Galiyan to Yaaron, the playback singer gave some of the soul-stirring songs in his illustrious career. He enjoyed a massive fan following in both the Hindi and regional music industry.

Hours before his death, KK had shared glimpses from his performance at Nazrul Mancha auditorium. He mentioned he had a 'pulsating gig' at the location and expressed his love to fans and followers gathered there.