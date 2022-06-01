Singer KK's Death: Kamal Haasan Mourns Loss Of Late Musician, Pens Emotional Note

Fans of renowned singer KK and his colleagues from the entertainment fraternity are yet to recover from his untimely demise. Tributes poured in from the South Indian industry as celebrities took to social media to express their grief over the loss of an iconic playback singer. The musician reportedly fell ill while performing at a Gurudas College event in the Kolkata's Nazrul Mancha following which he was rushed to CMRI hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. As per reports, the autopsy of the Bollywood singer will take place in Kolkata today.

Legendary South Indian actor Kamal Haasan took to his official Twitter handle and penned an emotional note mourning the loss of the iconic singer. The post read, "The news of the untimely death of Krishnakumar Kunnath alias KK, who entertained the fans by singing in multiple languages, is shocking. My condolences to the family, friends and fans who lost him."

பன்மொழிகளிலும் பாடி ரசிகர்களை மகிழ்வித்த கேகே எனும் கிருஷ்ணகுமார் குன்னத் மாரடைப்பால் அகால மரணம் அடைந்த செய்தி அதிர்ச்சியளிக்கிறது. அவரை இழந்து வாடும் குடும்பத்தாருக்கும், நண்பர்களுக்கும், ரசிகர்களுக்கும் என் ஆறுதல்கள். — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) June 1, 2022

South music industry pays tribute to KK

Music composer Harris Jayaraj, who collaborated with KK for the song Uyirin Uyire from Suriya-Jyotika starrer Kaakha Kaakha took to his official Twitter handle and mourned the loss of the singer by writing, "My “Uyirin Uyire” passed away. RIP Singer KK. What shocking news to hear when the whole world is praising his last song “Konji Konji”. I am completely shattered and my condolences to his family and friends (sic)."

My “Uyirin Uyire” passed away. RIP Singer KK. What a shocking news to hear when the whole world is praising his last song “Konji Konji”. I am completely shattered and my condolences to his family and friends. @jdjeryofficial @thinkmusicindia @SonyMusicSouth — Harris Jayaraj (@Jharrisjayaraj) May 31, 2022

Popular Tamil music composer Santhosh Narayanan also penned an emotional note on the demise of the renowned singer, KK and stated how the latter's magical voice and music will resonate with us forever. Take a look at his post:

Rest in Peace my friend. Such a terrible loss. KK’s magical voice and music will resonate with us forever. pic.twitter.com/O6HUOTfUQH — Santhosh Narayanan (@Music_Santhosh) May 31, 2022

Ilaiyaraaja's son and prominent composer Yuvan Shankar Raja also took to Twitter and stated how it was a sad week for the music industry as it witnessed the demise of Sidhu Moosewala and KK. He wrote, "It’s been a sad week for the music community of our Country with Sidhu Moose Wala & now KK. Life is unpredictable & we never know what the next minute holds, you will be missed KK" (sic)

It’s been a sad week for the music community of our Country with Sidhu Moose Wala & now KK.



Life is unpredictable & we never know what the next minute holds, you will be missed KK — Raja yuvan (@thisisysr) May 31, 2022

Singer KK's death

A senior official from the hospital where KK was taken at around 10 pm, revealed that he was dead when they brought him. "It is unfortunate that we could not treat him," he said. Doctors and other medical staff have, however, said that they suspected cardiac arrest to be the reason for the death. The post-mortem of the renowned singer will be conducted today to find out the exact cause of his demise.

In the wake of KK's demise, an 'unnatural death' case has been filed in New Market police station, Kolkata, sources tell Republic. Police are waiting for the singer's family. After getting their consent and body identification process, an inquest and autopsy will be done. Arrangements are being made for postmortem at SSKM hospital. The mortal remains of the singer will be handed over after the postmortem is done. The police probe is on. Investigators are waiting for the preliminary report of the postmortem.

Image: Instagram@kk_live_now