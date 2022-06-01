Last Updated:

Singer KK's Sudden Demise Shocks Nation; 'Unnatural Death' Case Filed In Kolkata, Probe On

It was recently revealed that after the untimely death of the notable playback singer, KK, an unnatural death case was filed in Kolkata by the police. 

Written By
Nehal Gautam

Image: Instagram/@kk_live_now


Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, widely known by his stage name KK, passed away on Tuesday, May 31, and the news left his fans as well as fellow colleagues from the entertainment industry shocked. The musician reportedly fell ill while performing at a Gurudas College event in the Kolkata's Nazrul Mancha following which he was rushed to CMRI hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. In the latest development, sources informed Republic Media Network that an 'unnatural death' case has been registered in Kolkata. 

The sources also revealed that a complaint had been registered against the hotel management where the late singer was residing. It was further revealed that police protection has been heightened outside the hospital as it is expected that KK's fans, as well as celebrities, will arrive to pay last respects to the singer.

Unnatural death case filed in Kolkata after KK's demise

It was recently revealed that following the untimely demise of the renowned playback singer, a case of unnatural death has been registered with the New Market police station. Though reports earlier suggested that the autopsy will be conducted later today, the police are waiting for the singer's family as the body identification process, inquest and autopsy can be carried out only with their consent. Moreover, the arrangements for the postmortem are underway at the SSKM hospital. While a probe is on pertaining to his sudden demise, the investigators are waiting for the preliminary report of the postmortem.

READ | 'Life is so uncertain': Sports fraternity condoles untimely demise of renowned singer KK

It was further revealed that the late singer was performing live till 9:00 pm and as he left for the hotel, he felt ill and later collapsed in his room. The hotel authorities then took KK to the CMRI hospital in Kolkata where he was declared dead by the doctors after primary treatment.

READ | Singer KK Death: Lesser-known facts about the late Bollywood playback singer

It was further revealed how the auditorium was overcrowded with KK frequently drinking water amidst his performance as the venue could only accommodate around 2000 people, however, according to sources, the venue hosted more than 6000 people. The sources further revealed that the singer frequently complained about the heat inside the auditorium and even a person was spotted holding a fire extinguisher at the concert.

READ | Singer KK Death: Late musician's autopsy to be conducted in Kolkata today; details inside

While the exact reason behind KK's untimely death is yet to be ascertained, it is being suspected that the singer suffered a cardiac arrest after his performance at his concert at Nazrul Mancha auditorium in Kolkata. He fell ill after he returned to his hotel post the concert, where he performed for about an hour. A senior doctor said, "It's unfortunate that we could not treat him". 

READ | Singer KK no more: Rahul Gandhi grieves sudden demise of 'most versatile singer'

More about KK

KK's sudden demised has saddened all his fans all across the country and they have taken to their social media handles to pay homage to the departed soul. KK was the country's most versatile vocalist and has recorded songs in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telegu, Kannada, and Bengali.

Image: Instagram/@kk_live_now

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: KK Death, KK news, KK songs
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND