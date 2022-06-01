Singer KK's Sudden Demise Shocks Nation; 'Unnatural Death' Case Filed In Kolkata, Probe On

Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, widely known by his stage name KK, passed away on Tuesday, May 31, and the news left his fans as well as fellow colleagues from the entertainment industry shocked. The musician reportedly fell ill while performing at a Gurudas College event in the Kolkata's Nazrul Mancha following which he was rushed to CMRI hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. In the latest development, sources informed Republic Media Network that an 'unnatural death' case has been registered in Kolkata.

The sources also revealed that a complaint had been registered against the hotel management where the late singer was residing. It was further revealed that police protection has been heightened outside the hospital as it is expected that KK's fans, as well as celebrities, will arrive to pay last respects to the singer.

It was recently revealed that following the untimely demise of the renowned playback singer, a case of unnatural death has been registered with the New Market police station. Though reports earlier suggested that the autopsy will be conducted later today, the police are waiting for the singer's family as the body identification process, inquest and autopsy can be carried out only with their consent. Moreover, the arrangements for the postmortem are underway at the SSKM hospital. While a probe is on pertaining to his sudden demise, the investigators are waiting for the preliminary report of the postmortem.

It was further revealed that the late singer was performing live till 9:00 pm and as he left for the hotel, he felt ill and later collapsed in his room. The hotel authorities then took KK to the CMRI hospital in Kolkata where he was declared dead by the doctors after primary treatment.

It was further revealed how the auditorium was overcrowded with KK frequently drinking water amidst his performance as the venue could only accommodate around 2000 people, however, according to sources, the venue hosted more than 6000 people. The sources further revealed that the singer frequently complained about the heat inside the auditorium and even a person was spotted holding a fire extinguisher at the concert.

While the exact reason behind KK's untimely death is yet to be ascertained, it is being suspected that the singer suffered a cardiac arrest after his performance at his concert at Nazrul Mancha auditorium in Kolkata. He fell ill after he returned to his hotel post the concert, where he performed for about an hour. A senior doctor said, "It's unfortunate that we could not treat him".

KK's sudden demised has saddened all his fans all across the country and they have taken to their social media handles to pay homage to the departed soul. KK was the country's most versatile vocalist and has recorded songs in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telegu, Kannada, and Bengali.

