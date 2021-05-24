Singer Madhu Priya Files Harassment Complaint With Hyderabad Police Over Blank Calls

Telugu playback singer Madhu Priya is one of the popular artists in the Tollywood industry. Recently, the singer filed a complaint about getting blank calls from unknown numbers. She sent an email to Hyderabad Police and also shared the details of the caller. Read further to know more about Madhu Priya's case.

About Madhu Priya's case

As per Pinkvilla, the singer has been getting a lot of blank calls and filthy comments from people on social media. The harassment didn't stop after which she decided to file a complaint along with the phone number of the callers. The Hyderabad Police filed a complaint against them under Sections 509 and 354(B) of IPC. As per the publication, the case has been moved to the SHE team and they are further investigating the case on the basis of the information provided by the singer.

More about Madhu Priya

Madhu Priya became popular on Telugu television with her folk song Adapillanamma Nenu Adapilanani. She also participated in the first season of the reality show Bigg Boss Telugu which was hosted by NTR Jr. She was eliminated from the house after 13 days. She made her debut as a singer with the song Pedda Puli in the movie Daggaraga Dooranga (2011). She then went on to sing Vachinde for the movie Fidaa. She won SIIMA Award for Best Female Playback Singer (Telugu) for the song. Other than this, the singer went on to sing three songs in the year 2018: Raaye Raye for the movie Touch Chesi Chudu featuring Ravi Teja, Nela Ticket for the movie Nela Ticket featuring Ravi Teja and Malavika Sharma and Cheliya Choose for the movie Saakshyam featuring Bellamkonda Srinivas and Pooja Hegde.

Madhu Priya's latest work was in the movie Sarileru Neekevvaru where she sang the song He's Soo Cute. The action comedy film was released in 2020 and is written and directed by Anil Ravipudi. The film stars Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna along with Vijayashanti while Prakash Raj and Rajendra Prasad play supporting roles. Watch the music video of Madhu Priya's latest song below.

IMAGE: Madhu Priya's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.