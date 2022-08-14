Singer Mary Millben Praises PM Modi For 'empowering Women', Calls Him 'visionary Leader'

American singer Mary Millben is all set to be a part of the 75th Independence Day celebrations in India. She is the first African-American artiste to be invited to India by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR).

Ahead of the grand event, recently Millben hailed PM Narendra Modi for 'being a visionary leader in empowering women.' Morever, she even thanked the PM for giving President Droupadi Murmu an opportunity to serve the nation.

Mary Millben is all praises for PM Narendra Modi

In a recent interaction with ANI, Mary Millben revealed that she feels honoured to be invited to India’s 75th Independence Day celebrations and thanked PM Modi for the opportunity. The 40-year-old singer also shared her views on President Droupadi Murmu's ' humble beginnings' and how it is an 'inspiration' to millions of girls. She even praised PM Modi for his leadership and vision in empowering women. Millben stated-

"Once again, I will praise Prime Minister Modi. He has been a leader and a visionary for empowering women. That’s been a part of his agenda, certainly as prime minister and so I admire and credit him, in the context of President Murmu having an opportunity to the position as President of India but I was so overjoyed for her, certainly to read her story and watch her trajectory from coming from a tribal community humble beginnings in that regard to becoming governor and now achieving the position as president. Her role as a female president, not only is an inspiration to the young girls in India, but it’s an inspiration to the young girls all over the world. "

Watch the video below:

#WATCH | Once again, I will praise PM Modi. He has been a visionary leader in empowering women. I admire and credit him, in the context of giving President Droupadi Murmu an opportunity to be the President of India: American singer Mary Millben (13.08) pic.twitter.com/PNw6HQWJhc — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2022

For the unversed, Mary Millben is well known for her rendition of Om Jai Jagadish Hare and Jana Gana Mana. She will be an official guest representing the US while performing at the country’s 75th anniversary of Independence celebrations.

Image: Shutterstock/ PTI