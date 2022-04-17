Singer Millind Gaba Ties The Knot With His Longtime Girlfriend Pria Beniwal In Delhi; PICS

After Ranbir-Alia's big Bollywood wedding, the film fraternity witnessed another union. Recently, Singer Millind Gaba tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Pria Beniwal on April 16 in Delhi. The Biggboss OTT contestant has embarked on a new chapter of his life. The couple exchanged vows in the presence of their close friends and family members. After the grand wedding, pictures from the big day are constantly surfacing online leaving netizens' in awe of the couple.

Millind Gaba ties knot with Pria Beniwal

Glimpses of Millind Gaba and Pria Beniwal's wedding are going viral on the internet. The couple painted the town red with their mushy romance. In the pics, the Punjabi singer is seen wearing a golden sherwani with intricate detailing on it. The bride on the other hand looked absolutely gorgeous dolled up in a maroon heavily embroidered lehenga and traditional jewellery. Several fan pages posted the image of the couple's D-day on their Instagram handles.

Millind Gaba & girlfriend Pria Beniwal's engagement pics

A few days back the Mai Tera Ho Gaya singer took to his Instagram handle to share delightful news with his fans. He posted a series of pictures on his Instagram from his engagement ceremony. He also captioned the post by writing “Mr & Mrs GABA Forever n Beyond,” with an emoji of red heart. Pria Beniwal who is a fashion model by profession also posted a few glimpses from her engagement ceremony. The ace singer opted for a black suit, and Pria on the other hand was seen dressed in a silver sequined lehenga. As soon as the couple made it official on their social media, several celebs and fans flooded the comments section with heartfelt comments.

Image: @milindgaba/Instagram