Just when the world was moving towards normalcy amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Omicron variant has sparked a rise in coronavirus cases across the globe. As a result, some people seem to be angry at the latest variant. Some of this anger has interestingly been directed towards Omarion.

The singer said he was being subjected to abuses online, over his name's resemblance to that of the latest variant. He clarified that he was not a "variant," but a musician and an entertainer.

Singer Omarion issues statement over abuses regarding Omicron variant

Omarion, who has also acted in numerous films apart his music endeavours, took to Instagram to post a video, where he said, "There has been lot of confusion online recently, so my lawyers asked me to read this." The Grammy-nominated artist artist then read out from a piece of papepr, "I, Omarion, am a musician and an entertainer, not a variant."

He also quipped about having to issue a similar statement at the time his band Y2K was active, "The last time I had to do this was in 2000, where everyone confused Y2K with B2K. That ain’t how it’s supposed to be,"he said.

In the caption, he wrote that he was receiving "disrespectful DM’s from folks I never did nothing to. Its time to address this".

This is not the first time that Omarion has expressed his displeasure over his name being dragged with Omicron variant. "I can’t stand y’all," he did not mince his words in stating that it was 'omicron and not Omarion' as he reacted to a joke made with his image in it.

Omicron variant sparks rise in COVID-19 cases across the world

The Omicron variant has been termed a more transmissible variant of the virus. As a result of the spread, it was taking 3 days for the cases to double, as compared to 1.5 days, that was the norm before, as per the World Health Organization.

It is being tipped to beat the number of cases from the delta variant. Director-General of the WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had expressed worry over the "tsunami" of cases due to Omicron and Delta variant.