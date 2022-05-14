Singer Raghu Dixit To Perform At Cannes 2022; Says His 'idea Is To Tell Stories Of India'

Cannes Film Festival will see a lot of Indian talent being showcased this year. From Deepika Padukone being a part of the jury to Hina Khan unveiling the poster of her upcoming film, Cannes 2022 will be a special one for India. Singer and songwriter Raghu Dixit is also set to showcase his music at the forthcoming film festival. He recently revealed what he is aiming for and how he would showcase Indian culture at the festival.

Lead vocalist Raghu Dixit of the popular band The Raghu Dixit Project is all set to perform at Cannes Film Festival 2022. The singer recently spoke with Hindustan Times and revealed that he is currently waiting for his visa. He quipped that he did not want to announce his performance at the film festival until his visa had arrived. Further, he revealed that he has not heard back on the dates of the interview for the visa procedure and mentioned if his visa comes, he would fly to France for a "special performance."

He added, "My life has taught me lessons that we don’t celebrate before, and that we shouldn’t count the chickens before the eggs hatch, so I am waiting for the eggs to hatch." However, the singer is already prepared for his performance on May 21. Dixit revealed that his entire band will not be able to make it to the festival and only five members out of nine will fly to France.

Raghu Dixit reveals his idea for the festival

Raghu Dixit is known for presenting a blend of Indian music with a touch of humour in his songs. He has made his name across the globe with the same. He performed with his band at the British Queen's Diamond Jubilee celebration in 2012. In 2015, he performed with Cold Play's lead singer Chris Martin in Delhi. Talking about Cannes, the singer mentioned that he is aiming to take India to the festival. He said, "The idea is to tell stories of India, which our songs carry naturally. Our Kannada are all very philosophy loaded. And when it comes to India, we are the first destination for spirituality and stuff. And our songs have that. So, I want to give them a good time and make them dance."

"On a serious note, I want everyone to have a good time and make them sing along. Maybe we’ll make the French sing in Kannada with us," he added.

Image: Instagram/@raghudixit11