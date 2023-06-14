Singer Sharda Rajan Dies Aged 86 After Battling Prolonged Illness

Why you're reading this: Popular Indian playback singer Sharda Rajan died toady, June 14, at age 89 in Mumbai. The veteran singer and composer rose to fame for her song Titli Udi from the film Sooraj, which was released back in 1966. Reportedly, she passed away after battling cancer.

- Sharda Rajan received her first voice test in Bollywood from actor-turned-director named Raj Kapoor after he heard her sing at a function.

- The veteran singer made her breakthrough with the song titled Titli Udi and it topped the music charts back in 1966.

- She was the first female singer in India who had recorded a pop album of her own titled Sizzlers, which was released back in the 1970s.

Sharda Rajan mourned by daughter Sudha Madeira

Sharda Rajan's passing was officially announced by daughter Sudha Madeira. Taking to her Instagram handle, the grieving daughter shared an image of a younger Sharda Rajan's, with a diya lit in front of it to commemorate her life. The post was accompanied by a sombre note informing fans and followers of her demise.

Citing the announcement to be from both herself and brother Shammi Rajan, Madeira shared how their mother had passed away post a lenghty battle with cancer. The post caption read, "With great sadness, my brother Shammi Rajan and I announce the passing this morning of our beloved mother, playback singer Sharda Rajan, after a long and brave battle with cancer. 25.10.1933 - 14.06.2023. Om Shanti".

More on the late Sharda Rajan

The veteran singer was a trailblazer in her own right. Her debut number, Titli Udi was tied with Baharon Phool Barsao by Mohhammed Rafi, for the accolade of best playback singer for a major awards ceremony. The multi-faceted singer also made her foray into roles of lyrics writing and music director. Over the course of her career, she worked with the likes of Mohammed Rafi, Asha Bhosle and Kishore Kumar. She has lent her voice to big-screen faces like Vyjayanthimala, Saira Banu, Sharmila Tagore, Mumtaz and Rekha to name a few. Sharda Rajan would have turned 90 this year.