Singer Taylor Swift Secretly Engaged To Longtime Boyfriend Joe Alwyn: Report

Popular singer and songwriter Taylor Swift has been in the news for several reasons, one of them being rumours being spread about her engagement with her longtime beau Joe Alwyn. While the couple kept denying the same, it was recently reported that they have secretly gotten engaged in a close-knit ceremony. They reportedly began dating in 2016 and have rarely spoken about their relationship publically or on social media.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are reportedly engaged

According to the report by The Sun, it was recently claimed that the iconic singer and songwriter Taylor Swift got engaged to her longtime beau Joe Alwyn and they have only told their inner circle about the same while keeping it a secret for everyone else.

“Basically immediate family, and trusted, very old friends. Everyone has been sworn to secrecy, too,” the source claimed. The source further claimed that the singer only wears her “beautiful ring” privately. Adding to it, it was even reported that Taylor Swift hasn't even told her team about the engagement and revealed that the duo wanted their love to stay away from the cameras as much as possible. The source even mentioned that when they do exchange vows, there most definitely won’t be any Vogue, Rolling Stone, or Hello! magazines there but will be a simple and elegant affair.

The source stated, “Again, only a handful of people know details about the wedding and Taylor hasn’t even told some of her team about the engagement. They want their love to stay away from the cameras as much as possible. This is just for them. And if and when they do exchange vows, there most definitely won’t be any Vogue, Rolling Stone or Hello! magazines there. It will be simple and elegant – like them.”

This hasn't been the first time when Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn’s engagement rumours surfaced online. A couple of months ago when the rumours created a buzz among the netizens, Joe Alwyn opened up about the rumours and revealed the 'truth' to his fans and followers via WSJ. Magazine by stating "If I had a pound for every time I think I've been told I've been engaged, then I'd have a lot of pound coins. I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn't say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn't say."

