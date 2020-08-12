Singer Trini Lopez Passes Away At 83 Following Complications Due To COVID-19

In a shocking state of events, American singer, guitarist, and actor Trini Lopez, aged 83, passed away due to severe complications of Coronavirus. Trini Lopez passed away in the wee hours of Tuesday morning at Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, California. As per Washington Post, the tragic news was confirmed by filmmaker P David Ebersole, who just finished shooting a documentary on Lopez with Todd Hughes.

Pat Boone on Trini's demise

Trini Lopez’s long-time friend and colleague, Pat Boone took to his Facebook handle and penned a note about his ‘wonderful friend’. In his note, Pat Boone mentioned that the singer often played celebrity tennis tournaments with him and mentioned that he and Trini 'were blessed to make a good living doing what they loved'. Take a look:

Trini Lopez...what a great guy and wonderful friend. We played in celebrity tennis tournaments and laughed and sang. We... Posted by Pat Boone on Tuesday, 11 August 2020

Trini Lopez’s work

Born in Texas, Trini Lopez kickstarted his solo career when he made his first recording, The Right To Rock, for the Dallas-based Volk Records. Later in 1968, Lopez scored 13 chart singles, which includes songs like Lemon Tree, I'm Comin' Home, Cindy, and Sally Was a Good Old Girl. In 2008, on his 71st birthday, Lopez was inducted into the Las Vegas Walk of Stars. The singer had also taken part in a benefit concert to raise money for the victims of the Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami, that wreaked havoc in 2004.

Stars who passed away due to COVID-19

In April, Rapper Fred The Godson passed away after losing his battle to Coronavirus at the mere age of 35. The news of Rapper Fred the Godson’s untimely demise was confirmed by one of his friends on Instagram. Legendary jazz musician Ellis Marsalis Jr also passed away due to severe complications after contracting coronavirus. Ellis Marsalis Jr was hospitalised with symptoms of COVID-19 and was tested for coronavirus but results were pending. The Mayor of New Orleans, LaToya Cantrell issued a statement and confirmed the news. Since the pandemic began, Hollywood stars like Madonna, Idris Elba, Charlotte Lawrence, Manu Dibango, Colton Underwood, Andy Cohen, and many others have tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.

