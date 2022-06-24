Slain Singer Sidhu Moosewala Remembered In Punjab Vidhan Sabha As Budget Session Commences

Sidhu Moosewala received a tribute in the second Budget Session of the 16th Punjab Vidhan Sabha, with the politicians of the state remembering the late singer for his trailblazing contributions. During the Assembly's obituary references, Moosewala's name was read out among the list of people who passed away earlier this year, with the Speaker briefly talking about the timeline of the singer's life as well as his stint in politics. Others who were remembered included former ministers Hardeepinder Singh Badal and Tota Singh, and Arjuna awardees Gurcharan Singh Bhangu and Hari Chand.

Moosewala was shot dead at a village in Mansa on May 29, a day after his security cover was scaled down by the Punjab government. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has admitted that his gang was behind the gruesome murder, with authorities claiming he was planning the assassination since August last year.

Punjab Vidhan Sabha pays tribute to Sidhu moosewala

The Punjab Assembly Speaker detailed the list of people who left for their heavenly abode this year, while also lauding their contribution to shaping the state of Punjab. Apart from hailing Moosewala's musical talent, the Speaker went on to talk about his political career which also included him contesting the 2022 Punjab elections on a Congress ticket from the Mansa district. Moosewala had joined Congress last year before the Punjab Assembly elections. In the polls, he was defeated by Aam Aadmi Party's Dr Vijay Singla by a margin of 63,323 votes.

Sidhu Moosewala's murder

According to a PTI report, Punjab Police ADGP Pramod Ban mentioned in his recent statement that Lawrence Bishnoi was the 'mastermind' behind the singer's murder. "The plan to carry out the killing was being hatched since August last year. According to our information, recce was done thrice. In January too, a different group of shooters had come to kill Moosewala but could not do so," he added, Police have arrested 13 people so far and the 'entire conspiracy has been unravelled.' Bishnoi has reportedly confessed to hatching the conspiracy with Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar.

(Image: @sidhu_moosewala/Instagram)