'Slaves' Band To Change Their Name Owing To Racial Connotations Associated With It

The American band Slaves recently took to Instagram to make an important announcement regarding the name change of the band. In the statement released, the band said that they did not want to neglect the racial connotation that is associated with the word. The band did not reveal their new name, but expressed excitement over the new phase which is beginning with the name change.

Slaves band decide to change their name

In the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement, a number of musical bands have been making an effort to change their official names which are associated with racial slurs. Previously, Lady A and The Chicks had made official announcements about dropping certain parts of their names to make sure no wrong message is passed on. In a recent turn of events, much-loved American band Slaves made it official that their upcoming song, To Better Days, will be the last piece to be delivered under the brand name Slaves. They put up an elaborate notice on their Instagram handle, explaining the name and why they have decided to change it now.

A collective statement from the Slaves band members, Colin Vieira, Weston Richmond, Juan Felipe Sanchez, Zachary Baker, and Matt McAndrew, stated that they have been planning to change the name for quite some time now. They wrote that the idea behind the name was that humans succumb to their own addictions and demons with time. The name of the band has been kept in reference to the band’s battle with substance abuse in the past. They were trying to send the message of hope and wanted to tell people that one should not let any kind of addiction enslave them. The official statement also said that they are obstinate supporters of the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement and hence do not want to associate their positive music with a word which carries such “negative weight and hurt”.

Read Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid & Other Celebs Who Started Initiatives For Black Lives Matter

Also read Black Lives Matter Network Debunks Trump Twitter Post

The statement by Slaves also said that they have been planning such a move for quite some time now. They are of the belief that this marks the end of one chapter and the beginning of another for them. Have a look at the post made by the band here.

Read Mamta Mohandas Says 'everything Is Peaceful' In US After The Black Lives Matter Movement

Also read Lewis Hamilton Attends 'Black Lives Matter' Protests In London, Impressed With Turnout

Image courtesy: Slaves Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.