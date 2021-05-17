SM Ent To Take Legal Action Against Those Spreading Rumours Amid Exo Chanyeol Controversy

In October 2020, K-pop star Chanyeol was accused by a former girlfriend of repeatedly cheating on her during their three-year relationship. SM entertainment has now been taking legal action against users who are contributing to this unverified rumour. According to Meaaw.com SM Entertainment has also asked the help of police to identify the users on the Internet who are part of the cheating row controversy.

SM takes legal action for Exo's Chanyeol's cheating rumours

SM Entertainment manages company houses of a number of popular groups and individuals including EXO, NCT, Red Velvet, Shinee, and more. According to Soompi, the company said in a statement on May 17 that they sued those who spread false rumours about Chanyeol. The company revealed that as far as they have known, the police had identified those who were accused and forwarded them to the prosecution with a recommendation for indictment.

The company is taking strict action not only against malicious rumours but also insults and issues pertaining to artists' reputations. SM Entertainment said in that statement that, this was just for one of the cases of infringement on their artists' rights and the agency has been consistently taking legal action for it. They added they were also taking legal action against the spreading of false rumours, insults, and more regarding their artists including Exo's Chanyeol.

More about Chanyeol's cheating scandal

According to Soompi, a post was uploaded in October last year by a user who claimed to be Chanyeol's ex-girlfriend. She accused Chanyeol of cheating on her with at least 10 people during their relationship. While SM entertainment had not spoken about it for months, Chanyeol penned a note about the same with fans and shared it in February before going to his military training in March. Chanyeol had expressed his feelings in his first-ever letter to the Exo fans aka EXO-L about the accusations made on his personal life. In the letter, he had apologized for raising concerns among his fans and he said he thought a lot about how he can protect the precious hears of EXO-L. He added he thought about how he could make it up to them as well and he reflected on how he will never cause them to worry ever again.

Checkout the EXO-L's reaction to the SM entertainment suing online users

Who said Chanyeol should left EXO

Who said Chanyeol is a liar

Who hated him and his family

Who wanted to hurt him but couldn't

Now you should apologize to him

😒🤬😤

You made a hard time for the the only angel without any reason...

APOLOGIZE TO CHANYEOL#ApologizeToChanyeol pic.twitter.com/tUCUN4JhbV — Angelpcy6127 (@angelpcy6127) May 17, 2021

[EXCLUSIVE] The person who posted false information regarding the private life of EXO #CHANYEOL has been handed over to the prosecution. An investigation is currently underway. The results will come after the investigation.https://t.co/5tIOjEXBKn pic.twitter.com/8TkIAy7ION — 𝗡𝗢𝗟𝗢𝗘𝗬𝗡𝗢𝗟𝗜𝗙𝗘 ♡ 찬열 (@no_loey_no_life) May 17, 2021

chanyeol serving for his country, antis serving jail time SEE HOW WE ARE WINNING RIGHT NOW ?!?!?!??.!.!//!&. — ِ (@soldiersoo) May 17, 2021

APOLOGIZE TO CHANYEOL — chanyeol protection squad (@LOEYPROTECT) May 17, 2021

In case you don’t get it, SM has sued since last year when the rumor happened not now... the police was investigating all this time and found out who started it and now the case is handed to the prosecution!! And now we wait for the results of the prosecution investigation. — Jojo🍒²²⁰⁹²⁸ (@loeyx3) May 17, 2021

IMAGE: CHANYEOL'S INSTAGRAM

