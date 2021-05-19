Smash Mouth On 'Shrek' Song 'All Star': 'It Skyrocketed The Band Into A Different World'

Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy and Cameron Diaz starrer Shrek completed 20 years of its release on May 18. The movie featured a chartbuster song from the band Smash Mouth titled All Star. In a recent interview, the band Smash Mouth talked about the addition of their song to the Shrek movie and how it changed the band forever.

Smash Mouth talks about how Shrek changed their band

Talking to Rolling Stone, the band said that the song was not exclusively made for the movie but now it seems like they are inseparable. Former guitarist Greg Camp said that when Dreamworks approached them, some of them were apprehensive. When one of the songs get into a family movie, the band merges into the Disney Zone. They felt like they are out of Warped Tour Land and Credibility Land.

The band manager Robert Hayes revealed that during the time the band was putting the songs together for their 2001 album, 9/11 happened. In the album, there was a song called Pacific Coast Party and the lyrics were, "Hey, we're all partying over here on the West Coast, and the East Coast was in rubbles". The band decided to keep the song on hold and went to Dreamworks and told them that they will do a song for Shrek movie.

The band had no clue that they were late to approach the production house. The movie was completed already, after which the band convinced them to allow them to give songs for the movie. The band then provided All Star for the opening sequence and their cover of I'm a Believer for the closing sequence. The lead singer Steve Harwell said that they had no clue how big the movie would be. He continued and said that the movie was a launching pad for them. The song was already on number one and after the release of the movie, the band sold over millions of copies. Greg added that the song and the movie "skyrocketed" the band into a different world.

A look at Shrek's ost song

The song was released on YouTube in the year 2009 and since then it has over 345 million views. The song is written by the guitarist Greg Camp. Watch the video here.

IMAGE: Smash Mouth's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.