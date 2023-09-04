Smash Mouth Singer Steve Harwell In Hospice Care After Liver Failure

Steve Harwell, frontman of the popular rock band Smash Mouth, is reportedly in hospice care, facing the final stages of liver failure at the age of 56. This devastating news was confirmed by a representative of the band to Entertainment Weekly.

Steve Harwell's health struggles led to his retirement from Smash Mouth in 2021.

His retirement followed health struggles, including heart issues and addiction.

Steve Harwell's health crisis

According to the report, Steve Harwell is currently hospitalised and the outlook is grim, with only a week or so left for the musician. The representative pleaded for privacy, emphasising the importance of respecting Steve and his family's wishes during this challenging period.

Steve Harwell's ongoing health struggles

Steve Harwell's recent health struggles come after a series of medical complications that plagued his life in the past years. His health issues first came to the forefront in 2016 when he collapsed onstage during a performance in Urbana, Illinois. The following year, several of his shows had to be cancelled after he experienced severe breathing difficulties during a sound check in Memphis, Tennessee.

In 2021, Steve announced his temporary departure from Smash Mouth, attributing it to heart failure and cardiomyopathy, conditions he had been battling since 2015.

Steve's decision to retire from the band was announced shortly after a video surfaced of him slurring his words onstage and making a controversial gesture during a performance at New York's Big Sip Festival in 2021. In a heartfelt statement at the time, he expressed his gratitude for living his dream of being a rockstar, performing in sold-out arenas, and thanked his bandmates and loyal fans for their unwavering support.

"Ever since I was a kid, I dreamed of being a Rockstar performing in front of sold-out arenas and have been so fortunate to live out that dream," Steve Harwell stated. "To my bandmates, it’s been an honour performing with you all these years, and I can’t think of anyone else I would have rather gone on this wild journey with. To our loyal and amazing fans, thank you; all of this was possible because of you. I’ve tried so hard to power through my physical and mental health issues and to play in front of you one last time, but I just wasn’t able to," he shared.