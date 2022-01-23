Iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar, who has added a plethora of songs in her career graph, was earlier this month tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. Ever since the singer has been hospitalised, several rumours about her health have been surfacing on social media. Refuting such rumours and warning people to refrain from such things, Union Minister Smriti Irani has shared a message from Lata Mangeshkar's family.

Today early morning, Dr. Pratit Sambit who has been looking after the singer’s treatment informed that the 92-year0old singer has been showing signs of improvement as she continues to be in the ICU. The doctor also requested fans to pray for a speedy recovery. Smriti Irani also shared a note from Dr. Pratit Samdani and asked people to not fall prey to fake news or rumours.

Smriti Irani warns Lata Mangeshkar fans to not fall prey to fake news

Dr. Pratit Samdani's note reads, "Lata Didi is showing positive signs of improvement from earlier and is under treatment in the ICU. We are looking forward and praying for her speedy healing and homecoming." Smriti Irani shared the note and tweeted, "Request from Lata Didi's family to not spread rumours. She is responding well to treatment and god willing will return home soon. Let us avoid speculation & continue to pray for Lata Didi's speedy recovery and wellbeing."

Request from Lata Didi’s family to not spread rumours. She is responding well to treatment and god willing will return home soon. Let us avoid speculation & continue to pray for Lata Didi’s speedy recovery and wellbeing. pic.twitter.com/1HQlULjV8j — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) January 22, 2022

A day earlier, her management team issued an official statement on Friday. appealing to her fans and followers not to believe in any kind of such news stories. The statement reads, "A sincere appeal. Please do not give wind to any false news, Lata Didi is in the ICU under treatment being treated by Dr. Pratit Samdani and his team of doctors. The family and the doctors need their space." The team further asked Mangeshkar's fans to pray for her speedy recovery. For the unversed, the 92-year-old singer tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms and was subsequently hospitalized on January 9. Her niece Rachna shared the news and explained that she was kept in ICU for 'precautionary reasons considering her age.' As per a report from PTI, Mangeskar's spokesperson Anusha Srinivasan Iyer said in a statement, ''Lata Di is stable. Will come home after the doctors give the nod."

Heartfelt request for the disturbing speculation to stop.



Update from Dr Pratit Samdani, Breach Candy Hospital.



Lata Didi is showing positive signs of improvement from earlier and is under treatment in the ICU.



We look forward and pray for her speedy healing and homecoming. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) January 22, 2022

IMAGE: PTI