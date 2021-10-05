Snoop Dogg & Shaquille O'Neal Raise Millions As They Perform 'Nuthin' But A G Thang'

Shaquille O'Neal Foundation charity event recently rolled out in Las Vegas over the weekend and was a starstudded event. Five of the top music artists Snoop Dogg, Justin Bieber, Kelly Clarkson, Imagine Dragons, and Andra Day performed on the stage to raise millions for a good cause. The organiser himself, Shaquille O'Neal joined Snoop Dogg on stage during his performance and performed the hip-hop classic Nuthin' But A G Thang. The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation held their first-ever charity event, The Event' Presented by Pepsi Stronger Together on Saturday night in Vegas. Jimmy Kimmel took over hosting duties, while artists like Justin Bieber, Kelly Clarkson, Imagine Dragon and Snoop were among the performers to set the musical mood. Apart from the several musicians' performances, the crowd also got a special performance from the NBA legend himself.

During Snoop Dogg's performance, Shaquille himself got on stage and performed the hip-pop classic Nuthin' But A G Thang with Snoop. In addition to the live music by famous musicians, the event also featured a stockpile of auction items, including UFC tickets, Lakers tickets, and a trip to Africa. As per People, one item up for grabs was also a walk-on role in an upcoming Adam Sandler movie, which O'Neal won for $90,000.

In a personal letter written by Shaq, that was posted on his foundation's official website, the former basketball player spoke about his charity event and wrote:

"For as long as I can remember, giving back has been instilled in my family. When I started my Foundation in 2019, I wanted to help kids in need by giving them resources, opportunities and most importantly, hope. This past year has been especially tough on our youth. But we can change that. Join me on October 2nd for The Event, the inaugural fundraising gala for The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation. Be a part of our history as we mark this unforgettable occasion. We have an incredible evening in store, with performances you won’t see anywhere else. Your support will impact the lives of underserved children in Las Vegas, Atlanta and beyond. Together we will raise funds for a great cause, but we will also have a great time doing it. Believe me, you don’t want to miss it."

Image: Shutterstock/AP