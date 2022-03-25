Snoop Dogg Confirms Collaboration With BTS, Dishes On Bringing Their 'worlds Together'

After months of speculation and hinting towards joining hands with the globally renowned K-pop band BTS, Hip Hop mogul Snoop Dogg finally confirmed that he will be collaborating with the septet. The news comes two months after the rapper revealed during a podcast that the South Korean boyband had approached him for working together. BTS is fresh off the success of the Permission To Dance On Stage concert in their home county and are currently gearing up for their special performance at the 64th Grammy awards ceremony.

After the news was broken, ardent fans of both artists took to social media to express their excitement over the collaboration. Check out what Snoop Dogg has to say about the band and the upcoming highly-anticipated collaboration.

Snoop Dogg and BTS to collaborate

The 50-year-old rapper graced the American Song Contest red carpet on Monday and told The A.V. Club that he is all set to collaborate with BTS. Stating, ''Official like a referee with a whistle,'' the Young, Wild & Free rapper added, ''The BTS experience you keep talking about. I’m going to let them tell you about it.'' He also spoke highly of the septet by saying that he loves 'that entertainment world' and complimented their music adding 'it's a vibe'.

Although he did not divulge details about the collaboration, Snoop Dogg appeared positive about the project and excited to bring two genres together. He concluded, ''I make good music. They make good music. And we end up doing this. This is what it’s always about, bringing our worlds together.”

As mentioned earlier, fans had a hard time containing their excitement as they flooded Twitter with tweets anticipating the new track. It is needless to say that ARMY has high hopes for the new venture as one fan wrote, ''Snoop Dogg has never made a bad Collab song. Period. In fact, those are the ones that are most legendary.'' while another wrote, ''#BTS is the hottest group in the entire WORLD. There is no equivalent! Everyone wants a moment with them. I like this collab!! This will be dope, I'm sure! Get it while it is HOT! #SnoopDogg''

Although fans are busy celebrating the announcement, BTS' managing company, Big Hit Entertainement is yet to respond to the reports.

We better get that music video from BTS x Snoop Dogg enuh — Thee Cats⁷ (@cats_thee) March 25, 2022

what is this??? i come back to twitter and find out about bts x snoop dogg PLS being an army is so tiring sometimes — sisi 🌟🍬 (@lovedrunkker) March 25, 2022

The news of a collab between the boys and Snoop Dogg brings this clip back to mind of Hobi saying how much he loves Doggystyle. I must say I do too and by that I mean not just the album 🤭😏 #BTSxSnoopDogg #BTSpic.twitter.com/MMQYiuP2jM — Dazzy⁷ 🍊 ⟭⟬ ✙𓏴✙⁵ ᴮᴱautiful_and_Broken¹³ (@DazzledbyJimin) March 25, 2022

