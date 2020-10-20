On Snoop Dogg's Birthday, Find Out If You Are A True Fan Of The Star With This Quiz

Snoop Dogg celebrates his 48th birthday on October 20. Snoop Dogg's song first made headlines globally back in 1992. He was featured in Dr. Dre's debut solo single, Deep Cover, followed by Dre's debut solo album, The Chronic. As wishes are pouring in for Snoop Dogg's birthday, take Snoop Dogg's trivia quiz to prove you are a true fan.

Snoop Dogg's quiz

Q1. Snoop Dogg's birthday is celebrated on October 20, can you guess the year Snoop Dogg was born in?

1970 1971 1972 1973

Q2. Snoop Dogg's trivia: How old was Snoop Dogg when he first started to discover rap music?

9 10 11 None of the above

Q3. Snoop Dogg published his autobiography in the year 1999. Can you guess the name of Snoop Dogg's autobiography?

Tha Doggfather Snoopy Snoop Dogg Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr.

Q4. Snoop Dogg's trivia question: In which year did Snoop perform at the VMA, to prove his innocence from murder?

1991 1992 1993 1994

Q5. In 2005, Snoop Dogg began operating a youth football league in the Los Angeles area. One of the seasons that Snoop Dogg coached was documented in a Netflix documentary. Name the documentary.

Snoopy Snoop Dogg Coach Snoop Football league

Q6. Snoop Dogg's last studio album I Wanna Thank Me was released in 2019. Guess Snoop Dogg's song's name included in the album.

Da Bo$$ Would Like to See You & From tha Chuuuch to da Palace What U Talkin' Bout & Let Bygones Be Bygones In the Name of Jesus & Sunshine Feel Good All of the above

Q7. In what year did Snoop Dogg host American television show The Joker's Wild?

2014 2015 2016 2017

Q8. Snoop Dogg was invited to the judging panel of this award night to support independent artists' careers.

Independent Music Awards Academy Awards Oscars MTV Music Awards

Q9. Snoop Dogg's quiz: Which record company did Snoop Dogg join after leaving "Deathrow"?

Death Row Records Style Records No Limit Records None of the above

Q10. Snoop Dogg's birthday quiz: Where was the rapper born?

Canada New York Cape Town Long Beach, California

Answers to Snoop Dogg's quiz

Q1 - 2

Q2 - 3

Q3 - 1

Q4 - 4

Q5 - 3

Q6 - 2

Q7 - 4

Q8 - 1

Q9 - 3

10 - 4

