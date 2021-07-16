So Jung Hwan From TREASURE Becomes Second K-pop Member To Test Positive For COVID-19

K-pop boy group TREASURE member So Jung Hwan has tested positive for COVID-19, his agency YG Entertainment confirmed on Friday, July 16. Earlier, his co-member Doyoung was confirmed to have been infected with coronavirus on July 13 and it seems like a not-so-good week for the members of TREASURE. The staff and members of the Korean K pop boy band have undergone the tests after Doyoung's diagnosis and while everyone tested negative, Junghwan tested positive.

The entertainment agency further explained that So Jung Hwan had tested negative the first time but after consecutive self-diagnosing, while being in isolation confirmed otherwise. He later underwent a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test that confirmed the presence of the virus. According to the statement, the band's other member Doyoung apparently got diagnosed because of the self-test kit he took ahead of his advertisement shoot. Post this all other members of TREASURE will be self quarantining till they get their results. The Korean Band has also halted all their scheduled activities. The Band's member Jihoon is a regular MC at SBS’s Inkigayo music show and will not appear in this week’s broadcast as he will be isolating himself.

More about the Korean boy band

TREASURE is a South Korean boy band formed in 2019 by YG Entertainment through its reality-survival program YG Treasure Box. The band went on to debut in August 2020 with a single album, The First Step: Chapter One. The 12-piece group consists of members Choi Hyun-suk, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Mashiho, Yoon Jae-hyuk, Asahi, Bang Ye-dam, Doyoung, Haruto, Park Jeong-woo and So Jung-hwan. Concluding The First Step series, their last come back was their first full-length album, The First Step: Treasure Effect.

They were hailed as "Global Super Rookies" in 2020 as they made their presence as the most commercially successful South Korean act to debut that year. The band was recorded as the fastest Korean act to chart on Billboard's Social 50, earning several accolades and awards that year including Rookie Artist of the Year at the 35th Golden Disc Awards and Best New Male Artist at the 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards. Apart from this, the band can be sported participating in various charitable events alongside Muju YG Foundation.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.