Sona Mohapatra Gives A Bold Response To Kerala Congress Chief's Misogynistic Remarks

Actor Sona Mohapatra recently took to Twitter to respond to Mullappally Ramachandra's 'sexist' statement at his recent rally. She pointed out how women 'have learnt to live' with the realities of assault and yet remained kind. Take a look look at what the actor said and more about Mullappally Ramachandra's statement.

Sona Mohapatra's Twitter response

Pic Credit: Sona Mohapatra's Twitter

In her tweet, Sona Mohapatra mentioned that women 'have lived surrounded by the violence of sexual intimidation & possible rape in our normal day.' She further added that this kind of bad energy also surrounds females every day. She then explained how women 'live with it, fight it (and) yet pursue our dreams (and) keep our kindness'. She finally asked the politician to 'slap' his idea of self-respect. Though many fans liked and retweeted the statement, no one who responded to the tweet.

Mullappally Ramachandra's statement

Mullappally Ramachandra recently gave a speech in Thiruvananthapuram. While speaking on many topics, the leader said, "We can understand if a woman says she was raped once. If raped, a woman with self-respect will either die or will not let that happen again."

After this, many netizens took to Twitter to express their disgust and disapproval. Many netizens also took to the social media to demand that Kerala Congress Chief Mullappally Ramachandran resign from his post or be kicked out. Take a look:

"If a woman is raped she will die of shame"



These are the words of Mullappally Ramachandran , the President of Congress Kerala unit



And once more we have successfully proved ourselves to be not only misogynists but complete idiots (1/n) — Sumit ðŸ¹ (@hi_essdee) November 2, 2020

Mullapally Ramachandran has no moral right to continue as a leader for @INCIndia nor he should be considered for a cabinet post.He should resign with immediate effect.Sexists should not have a role in active politics. — â„•ð•šð•œð•™ð•šð• • ãƒ‹ã‚­ãƒ« ðŸŽ® (@TheBadAtheist) November 1, 2020

Misogynist in chief of the most misogynistic party of Kerala.



That is Mullappally Ramachandran for you.#Mullappallyshouldapologise — balu sunil (@balusunil2) November 1, 2020

Mullapally Ramachandran right now : Nothing doing. https://t.co/eAlyk3oekL — Arun PS (@policychettan) November 2, 2020

Women and Sexual Assault in India

According to many scholars and studies, rape is the fourth most common crime against women in India. In 2019, the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) reported that almost 32033 rape cases were registered in the country, with an average of 88 rapes day. Though the courts in India have tried hard to fast track cases and criminalise the act even more, the result has been negligible.

Promo Pic Credit: Sona Mohapatra's Twitter & Mullappally Ramachandra's Instagram

