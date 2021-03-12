Sonal Chauhan Launches New Cover With Arjun Kanungo; Shares Short Teaser

Bollywood actor Sonal Chauhan recently shared a clip from her music video which had been created in collaboration with Arjun Kanungo. In the short video, she is heard singing the famous song Pehla Nasha while Arjun is sitting right next to her with a bright smile across his face. The two artists are seen creating a mashup of three songs, Hai Din, Raabta, and Pehla Nasha. Through the caption, the actor indicated that she had fun creating the piece and also encouraged fans to go and watch it now. Her fans have flooded the comments section with compliments as they love to see her indulge in a variety of art forms.

Sonal Chauhan launches new cover

Bollywood actor Sonal Chauhan recently launched a new cover song and it has already been leaving the audience impressed. The actor is seen sitting alongside singer and composer Arjun Kanungo, who is contributing to the cover video. She is seen wearing a bright smile throughout the video, indicating that she has been having fun with the project. Her soulful and soothing voice is also being liked by the fans as she blends the three songs exceptionally well. In the short teaser shared on her social media, Sonal Chauhan is seen singing the song Pehla Nasha from the film Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander. She is seen using a professional mic while being dressed in a stunning silk shirt dress.

In the caption for the post, Sonal Chauhan has spoken about the song and how special it is to her. She has jotted down the lyrics of the song Pehla Nasha in the caption while speaking about the man sitting next to her. She has given Arjun Kanungo the due credits and has also encouraged her fans to go forward and check out the video. Have a look at the post on Sonal Chauhan’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, several people have complimented Sonal Chauhan’s voice and her ability to pull off such melodious tunes. A few people have also used a series of emoticons to express their thoughts. Have a look at a few of the comments here.

Image Courtesy: Sonal Chauhan Instagram

