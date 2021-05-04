Song Joong-Ki Opens Up About 'Vincenzo' Season 2; Says 'Nothing Has Been Said About It'

Song Joong-Ki's Vincenzo has officially come to an end after they recently aired their final 20th episode on tvN and Netflix. In the final episode, which was quite poignant, the ending deliberately hangs the temptation of a second season in front of its viewers as Vincenzo returns as a mafia boss, who now owns his own island. The K-drama has turned out to be a massive hit in South Korea along with other countries. Considering its ever-increasing national and international fanbase and its engaging storyline, fans are expecting Vincenzo season 2. However, go on to read further as the lead anti-hero of the drama, Song Joong-Ki has this to say about it.

Song Joong-Ki on Vincenzo Season 2 release date

On May 3, 2021, Joong-Ki in an interview opened up about Vincenzo season 2. The Descendants of the Sun actor said that nothing has been said about its season 2, reported Jazmine Media. He added that he is 'personally happy that many people want season 2 to come out but realistically speaking, it is not coming out. He concluded that he doesn't think that there was ever any season 2 discussion going on internally.

The actor recently took to his official Instagram handle and expressed his gratitude as they concluded the 20-episode K-drama. He dropped a monochrome still from the final episode where he can be seen looking dapper in an all-black elegant suit. One can see him walking away from Jang Han-Seok, who has been tied to the chair. Sharing the picture, he penned, "ë“œë¼ë§ˆ <ë¹ˆì„¼ì¡°>ë¥¼ ì‚¬ëž‘í•´ì£¼ì‹ ëª¨ë“ ë¶„ë“¤ê»˜ ì§„ì‹¬ìœ¼ë¡œ ê°ì‚¬ë“œë¦½ë‹ˆë‹¤. (We sincerely thank everyone who loved the drama '#vincenzo') . Many of his fans and followers also rushed to compliment the actor and ask about season 2.

The show which premiered on Netflix in February 2021, revolves around an Italian mafia, Vincenzo Cassano, who returns to South Korea as he was betrayed by the mafia organization he was working for. As he is adopted by the Italian mafia, Don Fabio, at a young age, he soon calls Italy his new home and becomes a lawyer and consigliere to him. Don renames him Vincenzo and after his death, as Paolo tries to kill Vincenzo, he escapes to South Korea as he was aware that Don had a huge gold stacked in his native country. However, after his return, he learns that building the gold was stored in is under the illegal possession of the Babel group. Thus, the K-drama depicts the journey and efforts of a lawyer to retrieve the gold from Babel Group.

Image Source: Song Joong-Ki's Instagram