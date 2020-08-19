Songs That Capture The Spirit Of Madras; From 'Vaama Duraiyamma' To 'Thotathile Paathi'

Chennai, also known as Madras, has now become one of the biggest economic and educational centres of South India. The ever-hustling city is home to several ancient artworks, beaches and temples. With a wide-ranging cultural history, the city preserves various facets of religious & traditions. Here are a few songs that aptly essay the spirit and essence of Madras.

Vaama Duraiyamma

Vaama Duraiyamma is a song from the film Madrasapattinam. Focusing on Madras, the song essays the struggle of the people in the city shown through a foreigner’s perspective. Through the foreigner, audiences get to a Madras from a bygone era. Crooned by Udit Narayan, Cochin Haneefa and Amy Jackson, the music was composed by GV Prakash Kumar. The lyrics to this melodious song was penned down by Na. Muthukumar.

Nenjam Undu Nermai Undu

Nenjam Undu Nermai Undu is a classic song from the 1970 Tamil movie En Annan starring MGR, Jayalalitha and M.N. Nambiar. Directed by P. Neelakantan, the music was composed by K.V. Mahadevan. Lyricist Kannadasan & Vaali collaborated together for this project. The songs portray the story of Madras’ rapid urbanisation with the visual of LIC building and Chennai Central.

Thotathile Paathi

Thotathile Paathi is another song that features the essential qualities of the city. Although the entire song isn’t about Madras but it depicts the Cooum river and how it was made a marshland over the years. Thotathile Paathi was sung by S.P. Balasubrahmanyam and Saibaba. The music of the song was composed by Ilaiyaraaja.

Madrasai Suthi Pakka Porom

Madrasai Suthi Pakka Porom is a song made by AR Rahman for the film May Madham. The song points out the salient features of Madras and its landmarks. Madrasai Suthi Pakka Porom almost serves as a tour guide for outsiders. Take a look at the song here:

Enga Ooru Madras-u

Enga Ooru Madras-u is a song from the film Madras which helps people to understand the politics of North Madras. The song depicts the livelihood and essence of the community and makes an influential comment on the social inequalities faced by Madrasi people. The movie’s plot revolves around the caste atrocities in the city and this song immensely sheds light on the sensitive topic.

(Promo Image Source: Stills from Vaama Duraiyamma & Thotathile Paathi)

