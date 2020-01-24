Songs About College That Will Take You Right Back To Your Campus

College life is a huge part of almost every human being's life. Every person who has experienced college life has various anecdotes to share from funny ones to serious ones. Post their college lives, some friends stay in touch and some don't, but people never seem to let go of the memories they made. While no one can bring back those days, the Bollywood industry has a lot of songs that bring back the same feelings. Here is a list of a few Bollywood songs that will take you right back to your college campus.

College Playlist: Bollywood songs edition

Kabhi Kabhi Aditi Zindagi

Kabhi Kabhi Aditi Zindagi is a song from the film Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. The film stars Genelia D'Souza and Imran Khan in the lead roles. Performed by Rashid Ali, the song is penned by Abbas Tyrewala. The one was directed by A. R Rahman.

Khudko Kya Samajhti Hai

Khudko Kya Samajhti Hai is a song from the popular Akshay Kumar film, Khiladi. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Ayesha Jhulka, and Deepak Tijori. The song is performed by multiple artists namely - Abhijeet, Udit Narayan, Kavita Krishnamurthy & Sapna Mukherjee. Composed by Jatin-Lalit, the lyrics for this one were penned by Shyam Raj.

Kukkad

Kukkad is a song from the popular film Student of the Year. The film marked the debut of Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, and Varun Dhawan. Performed by Shahid Mallya, Nisha Mascarenhas, and Marianne, the song is a quintessential Bhangra-Pop composition. The lyrics for this one were penned by Anvita Dutt.

Ratta Maar

Ratta Maar is another song from the film Student of the Year. Starring Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, and Varun Dhawan, the song is performed by Shefali Alvares and Vishal Dadlani. Composed by the celebrated duo of Vishal-Shekhar, this one was penned by Anvita Dutt.

All Izz Well

All Izz Well is a song from the playlist of the film 3 Idiots. The film is loosely based on the novel of Chetan Bhagat titled Five Point Someone. The song is sung by Sonu Nigam, Swanand Kirkire, and Shaan. Directed by Shantanu Moitra, the song is penned by Swanand Kirkire.

