Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar has been undergoing treatment at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai for the past few weeks after she contracted COVID-19 and pneumonia. The singer's health deteriorated on Saturday following which she was put on ventilator support. Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi on Saturday expressed deep concern over the legendary singer and prayed for her recovery.

According to the official Twitter handle of the Congress party, Sonia Gandhi expressed concern over the health of Lata Mangeshkar. The party also informed that the leader remembered the iconic singer’s melodious voice and opined that ‘India needs her’. “Congress President Sonia Gandhi has expressed deep concern about the health of India’s singing legend, Lata Mangeshkar and has prayed for her early recovery,” the Congress party tweeted.

“Generations have grown up listening to her melodious voice. India needs her,” the Congress president added. Having been recovering from COVID-19 and pneumonia, the singer was once again put on ventilator support as her condition worsened on Saturday. Earlier, Mangeshkar's sister, Asha Bhosle, had arrived at the hospital and shared that the singer's health was improving. Various political leaders including former Maharashtra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis also visited the veteran singer at the hospital.

'Lata didi is a miracle of God': Devendra Fadnavis

Former Maharashtra CM and Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis, visited Lata Mangeshkar on Saturday after her health deteriorated. Fadnavis shared a video as he interacted with the media. He said, "We all are praying for her speedy recovery, Lata didi is a miracle of God and is known globally for her beautiful vocals. I am sure she will recover from this as thousands of people all over the country are praying for her."

Lata Mangeshkar's health deteriorates

Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to the ICU ward of the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday, January 11, after she contracted the COVID-19 virus. Dr Pratit Samdhani who is treating the 92-year-old singer interacted with the media on Saturday and said, "Singer Lata Mangeshkar is in the ICU ward. She continues to be under aggressive therapy and is tolerating the procedures well at this moment." Dr Samdani has been sharing regular updates about the Bharat Ratna-winner's health. Fans and celebrities of the film fraternity have been praying for the Luka Chuppi artist's health since her hospitalisation.

