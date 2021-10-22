Sonu Nigam, Alka Yagnik, Abhijeet Reunite For Kumar Sanu's Bday; Watch Their Musical Night

Renowned Indian playback singer Kumar Sanu rang into his 64th birthday on October 20, 2021. The singer is well known as the King of Melody of Bollywood. On the occasion of his birthday, well-known musicians, Sonu Nigam, Alka Yagnik, and Abhijeet reunited to make his day special. Sonu Nigam also shared a few glimpses from their musical night via Instagram.

Sonu Nigam recently took to his Instagram handle and shared a few snaps and videos of Kumar Sanu's birthday celebration. In the videos, the four singers were seen singing Happy Birthday for the veteran. Sharing the glimpses, Sonu Nigam wrote, "Sanu Da's special day at Abhijeet da's place with Alka Ji. Happy times with my respected seniors". Kumar Sanu reacted to the post and wrote, "Thank you, brother! Love you. God bless you". The singers' fans were delighted to watch them all together as they showered love via the comment section.

Kumar Sanu pens a heartfelt note to thank his fellow singers

Sharing the same video on his Instagram handle, Kumar Sanu mentioned how they all became kids for a while. He wrote, "Lol we all became kids for a while😂 Love you". His daughter Shannon reacted to the post and wrote, "Happy to see you happy Dad. Legends in one frame". Kumar Sanu also thanked his fellow singers for making his day special. Sharing a few still from the night, he wrote, "Celebrated B’day with my close-knit family friends ❤️Thank you brother @abhijeetbhattacharya and Bhabhi for arranging happy moments for me❤️ Loved being with my bro @sonunigamofficial and Alkaji @therealalkayagnik". He further mentioned he missed his wife and kids and wrote, "Had a great time😊 Missed Saloni and my daughters though".

Kumar Sanu's trivia

Kumar Sanu is a well-known music personality in the Indian film industry. Movies in the 1990s were incomplete without Kumar Sanu's songs. Kumar Sanu has given over a thousand Bollywood songs and is known as the King Of Melody. He holds the record of winning the Filmfare Award for Best Playback Singer Male for five consecutive years along with Arijit Singh. In 2009, Sanu was awarded Padma Shri for his contribution to Indian cinema and music.

Image: Instagram/@sonunigamofficial