Sonu Nigam Honoured With Padma Shri; 'I Want To Dedicate This Award To My Mother'

In a significant development, singer Sonu Nigam was awarded India's 4th highest civilian award, Padma Shri, for his contributions to the field of art by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday, March 28. The singer who is often dubbed as 'Lord of Chords' has lent his voice to over 4,000 songs in more than 10 languages. Ye Dil Deewana, Kal Ho Na Ho, Saathiya and Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin are among his famous songs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Rajya Sabha MP JP Nadda were present during the event.

Sonu Nigam dedicates Padma Shri to his mother

The 48-year old singer said it was a special day and remembered his mother on receiving the Padma Shri.

"I'm thankful to the Government of India for thinking of me as a deserving candidate and bestowing me the Padma Shri. My heartfelt thanks to all those who selected me and suggested my name for this prestigious honour. I would also like to thank my mother, Shobha Nigam, and my father, Agam Kumar Nigam. In fact, I want to dedicate this award to my mother. Had she been here today, she would have cried a lot," Nigam said.

Padma Awards

One of the highest civilian honours conferred in the country, Padma Awards are categorised into three groups namely Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shree and these aforementioned awards are the second, third and fourth highest civilian awards in India respectively, while Bharat Ratna is the highest civilian award.

These awards are conferred to people who do exceptional work in the fields of art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.

This year, the President of India handed out 128 Padma awards of which four are Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 107 Padma Shri. Thirty-four Padma awardees were women. The list also included 10 people from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and 13 posthumous awardees.