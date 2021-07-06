Sonu Nigam Refutes Rumours Of Joining Politics After Investment In Political-tech Company

Putting an end to speculations, Singer Sonu Nigam has denied news reports of him joining any political party. He said has only invested in the digital technology company 'Buffering' that focuses on political accounts, while he himself has no interest in becoming a politician.

"I have friends across all parties, doesn't mean I have aspirations," Sonu Nigam said while ruling out any speculations of him joining any political party.

Sonu Nigam is said to have invested Rs 6 Crore in political tech company 'Buffering' founded by entrepreneur Amit B Wadhwani, Manoj Motiani & Darshani Khatri in 2019.

"I do not have any political ambitions neither am I joining any political party. I appreciate the reach of technology and hence have only invested in this tech company that amplifies political personalities," he added.

According to sources, Buffering currently offers services to as many as 56 key political figures across India, offering them digital, data, technology and AI-based amplification services. The current valuation of Buffering stands at more than Rs 400 Crore while it aspires to accumulate revenues to the tune of Rs 800 Crore in the next two years i.e. by 2023. A majority of the revenue is expected to come via election campaigning. Buffering plans to raise Rs 150 Crore over the next 6 months to expand the network pan Indian before 2022 as the next year is set to see several critical assembly elections.

Amit B Wadhwani, founder of Buffering has confirmed of receiving investment from Sonu Nigam and Arvog Ventures India in June 2021. The fresh round of funds will be utilised to onboard the next set of 75 political leaders, beefing up technology and strengthening the research teams across Mumbai and Delhi.

Investor Ketan Kothari, Director of Arvog Ventures India is of the opinion that Political Psephology coupled with data and technology is an unexplored territory having huge revenue potential.

Buffering founders have built a commendable model which will redefine election campaigning in India, he said.

Darshani Khatri, co-founder of Buffering has said that technology still plays a minimal role in the election and according to her, Buffering will simplify understanding elections, constituencies, data, voting and its patterns from tier 1 to tier 6 cities and to villages covering the length & breadth of the nation.

