Sonu Nigam Responds To Pap's Question About Mumbai Concert Scuffle

A video of celebrated singer Sonu Nigam responding to questions from paparazzi about his well-being after the Chembur concert attack Monday night has been doing the rounds on the internet. The singer was spotted outside the airport Tuesday morning, hours after a man, identified as Swapnil Prakash Phaterphakar, held him while he was coming down from the stage after his live concert.

In the now-vial video, the 49-year-old playback singer is heard telling the paps 'everything is fine' upon being inquired about his well-being. Sonu also thanked the paps for their concern and well wishes.

See the full video here:

Sonu Nigam attacked at his Mumbai concert

The 49-year-old playback singer was allegedly tackled by Swapnil Prakash Phaterphakar as he was exiting the stage. When Nigam’s associates, Rabbani and Hari tried to guard the singer, the accused allegedly pushed the duo and they sustained injuries, police say.

The accused, Swapnil Prakash Phaterphakar, is said to be the son of MLA Prakash Phartephakar, a member of the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena.

Subsequently, Sonu Nigam arrived at the Chembur Police Station to lodge a complaint following the attack. DCP Zone 6 Hemrajsingh Rajput said, "As per interaction with Sonu Nigam, the incident did not seem to be intentional, it was done by a single person. The volunteers then controlled the situation. Only one name in FIR. It’s just a case where the singer was held by accused maybe due to intention of having photo."

Recalling the incident, Sonu Nigam stated, "After the concert, I was coming down from stage when a man, Swapnil Prakash Phaterpekar held me. Then he pushed Hari & Rabbani who came to save me. Then I fell on steps. I filed a complaint so that people should think about forcefully taking selfies & causing scuffle."