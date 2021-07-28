Sonu Nigam Stresses Impact Of COVID-19 On Singers; Urges Govt To Think About The Artists

Sonu Nigam, the popular Indian singer who is loved for his stellar performances recently expressed his concern over the artists who have been at home for two years due to the pandemic. He even urged the government to open the live scenario as there were no concerts happening and think about the music industry.

Sonu Nigam urges Govt to open live scenario

According to the reports by Hindustan Times, Sonu Nigam opened up about how people will have to learn to live with COVID-19 and spoke about how it was tough that many artists were not earning anything for such a long period. He even urged the government to sort things out because when there was a need to raise funds for artists who are suffering at home due to the pandemic, as they relied on live concerts for their livelihood. Adding to it, he spoke about how people needed to be there for them.

Speaking about how people were getting worried about the third wave, he stated how worrying about it will not help as one just needed to get vaccinated. He even revealed how he got both his jabs and felt protected and further stated how it will help in reducing the mortality rate of people as was evident in the current scenario. He then revealed how he planned to take the third shot just to be sure and added how they still needed to “practice all safety protocols when we step out of the house- be it wearing a mask, social distancing or sanitising.”

Sonu Nigam also spoke about the issue of how there were no vaccinations for kids yet and shared how he got his son vaccinated in Dubai. He even hoped that vaccines for kids should be allowed and even schools and local trains should be opened.

As Sonu Nigam’s birthday is approaching on July 30, the singer revealed how he had plans to celebrate the day with his friends and family. He also made another evaluation about himself saying, he was studying science and astronomy as he could not go to college and complete his studies. As the singer will turn 48 this month, he mentioned how he didn’t mind growing old as he thought that age and experience have taught him many things. While speaking about the current projects he’s working on, he stated that he had a few independent works but wasn’t working on any film.

IMAGE: PTI

