Sonu Nigam Informs He's Stuck In Dubai, Will Hold Online Concert To Support Janta Curfew

Music

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a Janta curfew, Sonu Nigam mentioned that in support of the PM, he will host an online concert. Read below-

Written By Radhika Sarkar | Mumbai | Updated On:

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a Janta curfew, Sonu Nigam mentioned that in support of the PM, he will host an online concert. He then went on to praise PM Modi for his masterstroke "Janta Curfew" to fight the Coronavirus crisis. Further, Sonu Nigam has asked his fans to adhere to the instructions provided by the PM during the Janta Curfew. He also urged them to willingly take part in the curfew. And in a surprise to fans and followers, the musician announced that 8 pm onwards, on the day of the curfew, he will entertain his fans with an online concert.

READ:  Sonu Nigam Extends His Stay In Dubai Amid Coronavirus: Don't Want To Risk People In India

According to the PM’s request, the Janta Curfew will be held on March 22, 2020, in order to break the chain of the Coronavirus crisis. Sonu has mentioned that he himself is stranded in Dubai and is unable to come to India due to the Coronavirus crisis. 

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
