Sonu Nigam Turns 50; Jeetendra, Rahul Vaidya, Mika Singh Attend Singer's Birthday Bash

Sonu Nigam turned 50 on July 30. On the special occasion, the singer hosted a grand birthday bash for his industry friends. Here's who all attended.
Bhushan Kumar attended Sonu's birthday party. His presence hinted that they have sorted out their differences.
The T-Series owner was accompanied by his mother. Sonu came to greet them and also hugged Bhushan's mother.
Rahul Vaidya opted for casual attire as he was snapped at Sonu's birthday bash. He is all set to become an father.
Mika Singh also attended the celebrations and even dedicated a special performance to Sonu on his birthday.
Sachin Pilgaonkar and his daughter Shriya Pilgaonkar were all smiles as they posed for the photos at Sonu's birthday bash.