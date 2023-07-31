Last Updated:

Sonu Nigam Turns 50; Jeetendra, Rahul Vaidya, Mika Singh Attend Singer's Birthday Bash

Sonu Nigam turned 50 on July 30. On the special occasion, the singer hosted a birthday bash for his industry friends.

Music
 
| Written By
Digital Desk
sonu nigam
1/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Sonu Nigam turned 50 on July 30. On the special occasion, the singer hosted a grand birthday bash for his industry friends. Here's who all attended.

sonu nigam
2/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Bhushan Kumar attended Sonu's birthday party. His presence hinted that they have sorted out their differences.

sonu nigam
3/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

The T-Series owner was accompanied by his mother. Sonu came to greet them and also hugged Bhushan's mother. 

sonu nigam
4/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

In one of the photos, Sonu was seen holding Bhushan's hands while sitting. 

sonu nigam
5/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Rahul Vaidya opted for casual attire as he was snapped at Sonu's birthday bash. He is all set to become an father.

sonu nigam
6/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Mika Singh also attended the celebrations and even dedicated a special performance to Sonu on his birthday.

sonu nigam
7/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Sachin Pilgaonkar and his daughter Shriya Pilgaonkar were all smiles as they posed for the photos at Sonu's birthday bash. 

sonu nigam
8/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Veteran actor Jitendra also graced the singer's 50th birthday celebration.

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Bhola Shankar, Gandeevadhari Arjuna: Telugu films to release in August

Bhola Shankar, Gandeevadhari Arjuna: Telugu films to release in August
Ariana Grande-Dalton Gomez, Taylor Swift-Joe Alwyn: Celebs who split this year

Ariana Grande-Dalton Gomez, Taylor Swift-Joe Alwyn: Celebs who split this year
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com